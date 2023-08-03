Advertisers want 'fair share' in rebates earned by media agencies, seek full agency audit
ISA’s model agency agreement puts forth 'Right to Audit the entire agency turnover including its entities and vendors', a demand that may rattle agencies
Amid economic headwinds when every dollar is being accounted for, advertisers have asserted that they must get a “fair share" in rebates that media agencies receive from TV channels and other media houses.
Rebates are usually referred to as Agency Volume Benefits or AVBs. They usually range from 2-5 per cent of the media spend, largely in the form of free ad spots. Advertisers assert that they are entitled to get back the “entire volume discounts” and the agency has no right to keep the discounts in their own pockets.
The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) on Wednesday announced the official launch of the “ISA Media Charter” in Mumbai. The charter encompasses six crucial areas, one of which is the template of the “ISA Model Media Agency Agreement” which lists out precise clauses in the contract for better transparency in financial matters and to fix accountability for ad frauds, issues pertaining to programmatic and inventory media, brand safety considering the substantial media flow in digital. It also proposes “penalty” for violation of clauses and “periodical review and revision” of the contract.
“The advertisers that do choose to address these issues with their agency partners in a water-tight contract, one that’s regularly reviewed and updated, are those that prosper and thrive,” says ISA.
The model agreement emphasizes on the “Right to Audit" clause that doesn’t only cover the “whole of agency turnover” to arrive at the ABVs figures, but it seeks to include agency vendors as well. Advertisers want agencies to refund the “entire discounts” at “every quarter”.
“Make sure the contract is clear about what is defined as a rebate as it relates to income or benefits received by the agency group because of client billings. Ensure that your definition captures all types of rebates including fair share, fixed or minimum, cash, offsets and free space,” reads the ISA Media Charter.
ISA further asserts, “If it is your spend that results in rebates being received within the agency group, ensure they are all passed to you, no matter which agency entity or the country receives them.”
Digital media rebates are borderless, hence rebates earned from your billings should be yours, no matter where or how they are received, it states. "Make sure that your contract requires the agency to make all reasonable efforts to pay media invoices on time so that rebates are not lost,” it reads further.
The rebates have become such a pain point over the years that it often leads to collapse of agency contracts, industry veterans say, adding, “For advertisers, whose ad spend is Rs 100 cr, rebates could range from Rs 2 cr to Rs 5 cr which is a big amount considering the market situation.”
“Agencies often keep the entire rebates with themselves. Ideally, they should refund the entire rebates to advertisers,” Sunil Kataria, chairman of the ISA, tells e4m.
ISA board member Paulomi Dhawan says, “Many advertisers are not even aware of these rebates. Only media houses and agencies would know about it. The lack of communication over these crucial issues often leads to mistrust between advertisers and agencies.”
The ISA also wants some discounts from agencies for early payment, just as they pay interest for delay in payment.
The body wants agencies to report to them regularly on unbilled and unpaid money held by agencies for more than three months. Digital campaigns are sometimes billed monthly according to the media plan. Actual impressions delivered often differ significantly from the plan, requiring a reconciliation adjustment – or rollover – at the end of that campaign.
Salient features of the ISA model agreement
Six key focus areas of the Media Charter:
ISA calls its six-point Media Charter in line with “Global Best Practices” which aims to help clients to get the foundation right. The key focus areas are ISA Model Media Agency Agreement, Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud, Brand Safety, Ad Viewability, Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data and Cross-Screen Measurement.
According to Kataria, ISA has constituted five sub-committees to delve further on these focus areas. After receiving reports from these sub-committees, the model contract may be updated.
The salient features listed in the charter are:
* Ensure that the terms are signed before the contracted period begins
*Evaluate sharing non-negotiable clauses, at the pitch stage
*Detail a comprehensive list in the Appendices/ Annexures when signing
* Include all important matters that will have a bearing on the working relationship and deliverables
*Cover all entities within the agency group, not just the Agency of Record (AOR).
*Evaluate seeking an annual representation from a representative within the agency holding company
*Confirm the agency’s compliance with all terms of the agreement
*Adjust any areas where there has been non compliance, or changed circumstances
*As part of a Financial Compliance, audit the agency to provide a Management Representation Letter – signed by the Group CFO
*Call out in the Media Agency Agreement that a fee, and the occurrence of it, has been agreed between the two parties – keep the format in the annexure
*Ad verification across all programmatic buying - ensure the operating framework covers ad verification which should include ad fraud, viewability and measurement, and brand safety.
*Review your internal policy on inventory and ensure your standards are mirrored in your contract.
*Ad fraud and viewability should be documented in the contract, to be clear on what is and isn’t acceptable and what will and won’t be considered as fraudulent or viewable.
* Brand safety: What type of inventory is included on your approved list – and excluded via your blocked list – to ensure brand safety? Reviewing and updating the list
*Assign responsibility for the review
*Mandate to approve the list
*Ad serving: Clarify Charge per actual or planned impressions based on KPIs
* Charge at cost or a pre-approved rate card
*What are the timelines for agency response?
*Establish liability and clarity on non payment for breach
Programmatic Media Buying
*Agencies typically provide media traded programmatically to advertisers on either a disclosed or non-disclosed (Inventory Media) basis. It can be hard to access log-level data, even for advertisers operating on a disclosed basis. Having the right to this data enshrined in contracts is critically important. For a fully disclosed model, your contract should ensure audit access to: 4th-party invoices, meaning invoices provided by media, tech, or data vendors to the agency or trading desk used to buy media inventory on your spend through a disclosed model, ensure you have full transparency into the:
*Component pricing and the costs of the media, data, and technology applied, Platforms used, Resources deployed
* Agency trading desk systems, including campaign management platforms and proprietary tools used by the trading desk or agency to consolidate campaign and investment data sets, Side Platforms and other reporting interfaces, including ad verification platforms
Conflict of interests
*Ensure that agencies inform advertisers of any investment or other financial interests held by any member of the agency group in any ad tech, media, or data company that provides services to the client.
*This is particularly true of programmatic trading desks which – with increasing proportions of media bought programmatically – could represent a significant conflict of interest. The motivations for clients choosing this route are often linked to price - Inventory Media can offer a way to reduce costs and make budgets go further. But advertisers buying agency inventory should expect trade-off transparency for any price reduction.
*The practice also creates a conflict of interest for the agency. With the agency acting as both agent and principal, it’s important to ask whose best interests are being served when they choose to place their Inventory Media on the media plan.
* Clearly define in the contract what is and isn’t considered to be Inventory Media, and thisoften means prohibiting agencies from repackaging free space or realized benefits as Inventory Media.
*Clearly spell out requirements for the agency to disclose the inclusion of their Inventory Media on the media plan.
*Clients should also consider limiting use of Inventory Media to a certain % of total spend.
*Advertisers should have access to data and supporting information for Inventory Media, as well as to establish – and enforce – penalties if their agency partners do not fulfill their contractual obligations in this area.
Data Ownership
Agree on how campaign data will be managed by the agency. For instance, does the agency capture digital campaign related data – such as DSP log files – anonymize it, and aggregate it in an agency pool or database? Should this be the same protocol for disclosed and nondisclosed models?
*Make sure that you approve how and by whom your data can be used.
- Set up contingencies for what happens when you stop working with your agency partners, if and how it will be transferred to new partners, and whether and how it should be destroyed.
- Ensure that your media data is not shared with other clients or partners. To provide the desired levels of transparency, advertisers should make sure that they have direct access to campaign related data, either through their own logins or via agreed reporting.
Cash neutrality
* If the agency receives client money in advance of payment to the vendor, then the agency’s cash flow benefits from this money to the detriment of the client.
*If the agency needs to pay the vendor before they receive payment from the client, then they are being asked to fund the client business and should receive compensation.
*With a Cash Neutrality clause, interest is payable to the agency if they pay vendors before receipt of funds from the client. Meantime, interest accrues to the advertiser for time the funds are held by the agency before paying the vendor. This can be reconciled and paid out at the end of each year and be subject to audit
*Additionally, there are three other aspects of payment terms you should ensure feature in contracts. Sunset clauses of late payment. This means that the agency is obliged to charge on invoices received within a specified number of months of late payments crystallizing – not after three years when you have decided to terminate the contract.
*Credit notes: are sometimes not taken up as they do not always have matching purchase order numbers. To prevent this from happening, there should be monthly reporting of any outstanding credit notes by the agency.
*Early Payment Discounts: can be offered by some vendors. Advertisers should be advised of the availability of these EPDs and allowed to participate in the discounts if the appropriate payment terms can be met. A formal opt-in/opt-out letter should be issued every year.
Remuneration
*Remuneration needs to reflect the entire suite of services provided by the agency group under the scope of work.
*The use of related parties or entities should not create any opportunity for agencies to either duplicate fees or charge mark-ups.
*Percentage Commission Model can lead to incentivizing the agency to maximize client spend. If you do choose to use a commission-based model, consider ensuring that:
- it is calculated on net media costs (not gross) and
- a definition of net media is agreed by both parties and included in the contract.
*The Fee-based Model approach can be used to encourage and reward media neutrality – making the right selection of media to create maximum success in the
achievement of client objectives at the optimum cost.
Principles of using a Fee Model Built upon defined statements of work (SOWs). • Determine how out of scope work will be managed, accounted for, and authorized. If the fee is fixed and is based on a specific SOW, spell out what happens to the fixed fee if the agreed SOW increases or decreases in scope.
*Is the fee fixed or is it reconcilable against actual FTEs?
*If the fee is reconcilable or adjustable due to changing scope
*If standard hours are used to calculate FTEs in a fee model, ensure that anyone working more than the standard annual hours is capped at 1.0 FTE. That is, if standard hours are 1,800 but the employee works 2,000 hours on client business, the FTE is still 1.0 not 1.11
*Adjustments need to be made for staff churn, as multiple people doing one role can easily go over 1.0 FTE if this situation is not clarified
*Ensure consideration or allowance is made for gaps in the staffing plan through staff leaving or going on leave and not being replaced. Have they been replaced or covered by someone already in your fee model or by someone more junior and so at a different cost?
Timesheets management
*Timesheets should be maintained and be auditable, at least insofar as they relate to a client's business. Agencies need to ensure there is a robust system in
place with appropriate authorization controls for time being allocated to your account agency group from client’s business is as outlined in the
How should reconciliation be managed?
*Should be prepared and submitted quarterly to allow monitoring of any material differences and so avoid year-end surprises for either party.
Thums Up says 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao'
Thums Up is the official beverage partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 12:54 PM | 2 min read
Thums Up, the official beverage partner of the ICC, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’.
As the anticipation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Thums Up's innovative campaign aims to address the inner dilemma of every cricket fan around which team will win the ICC Cricket World Cup this year.
The campaign also pays tribute to India's immense love for cricket and serves as a journey of connection, empowerment, and collective joy throughout the ICC World Cup. To add another layer of excitement to the campaign, Thums Up's iconic split can package represents the dilemma of fans on the World Cup winner.
Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca Cola India and South-West Asia said, “Amidst the excitement building up for the World Cup this year, the first phase of our integrated campaign ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’ embraces India’s love for cricket and empowers fans to voice their support for their favourite cricket team. Coupled with our split can packaging, Thums Up becomes the pulse of the nation during the ICC World Cup.”
Commenting on his association with Thums Up, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this captivating campaign for the ICC World Cup 2023, Thums Up's 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao'. It’s always an exhilarating experience to witness the passion of Indian cricket fans, and the campaign promises to elevate the excitement to greater heights.”
The campaign film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, CCO at Ogilvy India (North) said: “This world cup, India will win or will India win, this is the debate that is stirring up a toofan in every Indian’s mind. As we stand by our team and believe they will win, we can’t help but wonder about the form and caliber of the other heavy weights that will make this world cup a nail-biter. In a very Thums Up way, this is the debate we’ve captured for our big ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. As the official beverage partners, we’ve launched an all-platform campaign that starts with the debate right here on our cans and gets more toofani as the World Cup comes closer. This is part one, stay tuned for more toofan.”
In CRED’s new film, Zeenat Aman finds the purpose of her life
Actress features in film for launch of RuPay Credit Card on UPI
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 5:43 PM | 2 min read
Sassy, strong, opinionated, acclaimed actor - these are some adjectives that will pop up in your head when you think of the ever-classy Zeenat Aman. But a credit card expert? Nopes
Still wondering? Then head over to CRED’s YouTube channel to get your answers.
The film highlights the benefits of linking RuPay credit cards on UPI with CRED. Zeenat Aman, in her own style takes a satirical take on the existential questions and then exhorts viewers to link their RuPay credit cards to UPI making them accepted everywhere.
Conceptualised in-house the film is available for viewing on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram handle, CRED’s YouTube, Instagram and twitter handles. The film will also be released digitally on Jio Cinemas during the India-West Indies tour.
Speaking about the collaboration, Zeenat Aman said, “It should be apparent that I'm leaning into the spirit of trying new things - from memes to reels. On screen I've played many roles but never that of a philosopher. So, with CRED, I'm trying my hand at being an existentialist. I had a lot of fun shooting this ad, and I hope the audience has as much fun watching it.
CRED members can now link their RuPay credit cards to make UPI payments using credit cards on the app. The integration of RuPay credit cards on CRED amplifies CRED's mission to reward good behaviour by incentivizing and nudging prudent Indians towards smarter financial management. By extending the use of RuPay on credit cards to UPI, CRED enables its members to enjoy the same CRED experience while utilising their credit cards anywhere, everywhere, and across all payment methods, including UPI.
Virat Kohli shares tip for good sleep in his first campaign for Duroflex
The TVC has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 5:30 PM | 3 min read
Duroflex has launched their first campaign with national brand ambassador Virat Kohli, featuring their Energise Mattress range. The campaign aims at promoting quality sleep and explores the benefits of making healthy choices to ensure longevity in health.
Virat Kohli’s new Duroflex TVC commences with him listing various health tips he has received from various people. Tips like drinking hot water with lemon suggested by his diet coach, to brisk walking by his uncle to desi ghee by his grandmom. It concludes with Virat sharing the one health tip that he truly believes in and stands by – 8 hours of great sleep. Great Sleep ensures Great Health. As part of its communication, Virat Kohli highlights the unique features of the Duroflex Energise mattress. The 3-Zone NRG layer and the air groves of the mattress range aid in regulating sleep cycles, designed to give you 8 hours of Great Sleep.
Speaking about his first campaign for Duroflex, brand ambassador Virat Kohli said," When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It's always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “The new brand campaign with Virat Kohli embodies our core belief. Virat is a benchmark for fitness and an inspiration to many. He perfectly aligns with our 'Great sleep leads to great health' philosophy, enabling us to spread this message to a wider audience We aim to demonstrate the strong connection between a well-rested mind and body and peak performance, with none other than the exceptional performer like Virat.”
#GoodSleepGoodHealth emphasizes the consistent messaging from Duroflex. With modern technology, the brand offers personalized sleep solutions options exclusive to their consumers.
The TVC has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions and executed by Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions adds “We wanted to create a crisp video which encapsulates the essence of our messaging; the importance of sleep in one’s life. We have captured how Duroflex is instrumental in delivering these fundamental needs and strengthening their consumers to power through the day with India’s fitness icon - Virat Kohli.”
The brand film has presently been launched in the Southern states. It will soon be aired in Hindi targeting all major national television channels.
'Muthoot Finance celebrates trust of its customers with new film Bharosa India Ka’
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager-Marketing and Strategy, The Muthoot Group, talks about ‘Bharosa India Ka’ campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 1, 2023 4:56 PM | 3 min read
ASCI releases paper on regulatory ambiguity surrounding use of AI in advertising
The whitepaper has been released by ASCI along with law firm Khaitan & Co
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:28 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and Khaitan & Co, a full-service law firm, have jointly released a comprehensive whitepaper on generative artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the opportunities, risks and legal considerations around its use in advertising.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “AI is a groundbreaking technology with immense potential, especially in advertising. As advertisers increasingly adopt AI, they must be aware of its impact on consumers and society. From an ASCI and consumer protection perspective, advertisements made with AI are subject to the same principles of regulation and consumer protection that any ad is. As this field evolves, greater regulatory clarity will also have to keep pace with technological development. Privacy, copyrights, and responsibility over content creation are key issues that need to be dealt with in time. We extend our gratitude to Khaitan & Co. for their legal expertise and collaboration in producing this report.
Tanu Banerjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co, said: "AI is set to disrupt how any business works today. The adoption of generative AI is particularly high in the advertising sector, given how AI has revolutionised the way creative materials used in ads can be developed. However, though the evolving AI technology offers massive opportunities, it also presents several legal risks and challenges, such as issues around ownership of content, privacy of data, AI bias, authenticity of prompts etc. While the regulatory framework for AI evolves, it’s critical for advertisers to be aware of the existing regulations and legal principles, to safeguard against these risks and to ensure ethical use of generative AI. We are very grateful to ASCI for their support and invaluable insights in preparing this report."
Generative AI enables advertisers to automate the creation of original content, including text, images, articles, marketing collaterals and more. It also enhances customer experiences through chatbots, AI assistants and interactive advertising. The whitepaper acknowledges the limitless applications of generative AI in advertising while addressing concerns around its potential misuse and manipulation, particularly related to consumer protection.
With a focus on the Indian legal framework, the whitepaper highlights the legal risks and challenges that advertisers may face when utilising generative AI. It addresses issues such as potential copyright infringement, prevention of unlawful content, and data privacy concerns.
Some of the best practices outlined in the whitepaper to mitigate risks associated with generative AI are:
- Review the AI platform’s terms of use and licensing compliance to reduce liability risks.
- Obtain the necessary authorisations and licenses for uploaded materials, including copyrighted and trademarked content.
- Avoid prohibited input prompts and carefully check the output for prohibited content before commercial use.
- Mitigate liability risks by implementing robust content review processes, establish guidelines, and including AI disclaimers in marketing materials.
- Safeguard confidential information and ensure data privacy by enforcing non-disclosure agreements and implementing robust security measures.
- Upskill human labour in editorial oversight and compliance to avoid employee displacement.
The whitepaper concludes by addressing the future of generative AI and the unique challenges that must be addressed for its responsible and ethical deployment. It emphasises the importance of principles such as fairness, accountability, transparency, and ethics within the AI community. Advertisers are encouraged to embrace these principles, ensuring fairness in decision-making, accountability for actions, transparency in operations, and ethical considerations in their impact on individuals and society.
Brands may spend 15-20% more on Onam advertising this year
While TV & print AdEx is expected to grow by at least 10%, digital AdEx is expected to grow by 40%
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 1, 2023 8:37 AM | 5 min read
Onam is around the corner and brands are expected to spend a hefty amount on advertising this year. Consumer sentiment is positive and the ad spend this time is expected to approach near pre-pandemic levels.
According to experts, the AdEx during Onam is expected to grow approximately 15% -20%.
“We anticipate at least 15% growth in AdEx this year. While last year's Onam period saw spends in the range of Rs 350 crore, this year, we expect this figure to touch Rs 400 crore,” shares Sri Harsha, Associate Vice President and Cluster Head, DDB Mudramax.
“TV & print AdEx is expected to grow by at least 10%, while digital adex is expected to grow by 40%, contributing significantly to this year's growth,” adds Harsha.
Jaison Thomas, Co-founder of Blusteak Media, also believes that Onam is panning out very well this year. “The festive season is expected to be a bumper one, with ad spend expected to grow by 15-20% over last year,” he feels.
Thomas says good economic conditions in Kerala along with pent-up demand from consumers is driving the growth. “Last year’s Onam season was the first one after the pandemic lockdowns which saw very high consumer spending. The trend may continue this year,” he adds.
According to Priya Iyer, COO - South, Initiative India, with the Onam festive cheer charging up consumers' spirits, brands are looking to capitalize on the momentum and increase their ad spends. “The sentiment among clients appears to be cautiously optimistic, despite initial concerns related to the delay in the monsoon. Several brands in Kerala allocate 20-30% of their annual budget for this traditional festive season.”
“A look at last year's AdEx data shows that advertising volume around Onam grew by 15% in print and 20% in TV compared to the pre-pandemic year. The growth during this year's Onam is expected to be on par or moderately higher than last year. We anticipate the overall AdEx to approach pre-pandemic levels in Kerala, with TV and Digital driving this momentum with an increase of 15-20%,” opines Iyer.
Ad spend expectations from mediums
TV and digital is coming out as the favorite mediums among brands this year.
Thomas expects the consumer sentiment to be positive this year as buyers, he believes, are feeling more confident about the economy and are willing to spend more.
Explaining how the ad growth will be distributed among mediums this year, he says, “Based on market sentiment, I expect the following growth in ad spends for Onam this year, compared to 2022 - TV: 15%, Digital: 20%, Print: 10% and Radio: 5%.”
“TV is still the most popular medium for advertising in Kerala, but digital is gaining ground. The digital audience in Kerala is growing rapidly, and this is driving the growth of digital advertising. Print advertising is still popular in Kerala, but it is facing increasing competition from digital. Radio advertising is less popular than TV, digital, and print, but it still has a loyal audience in Kerala.”
Iyer says that according to his observations, certain categories, such as consumer durables and auto, shifting from Print to TV advertising, will contribute to the growth in those mediums. “Q1 2023 has already witnessed an increase in ad revenue with 2x growth in AdEx in TV and 15% growth in Print, and marginal growth in volume. This shows advertisers are moving to large format and impact ads, and this trend is expected to continue during Onam as well.”
Categories expected to spend more
Sri Harsha believes that the influx for ad spend is expected from retail outlets (consumer durables/electronics/textiles fashion & jewellery, ecomm & auto), which contributes to 30% of the market spends during Onam. “Looking at the year-on-year trend in ad spends, we can expect around 40% growth in digital this year, effectively promoting offers, discounts and product campaigns to respective audiences."
Iyer believes that the retail sector and media sector will be driving the growth for this Onam. “The retail sector, particularly sub-categories like consumer durables, textiles, and jewellery, has a significant presence in the Kerala market. Brands in the jewellery and consumer durables sectors are showing a sense of urgency, leading to a surge in impact ad space purchases to secure a higher share of voice. Additionally, the entertainment category is witnessing higher spends due to special Onam episodes, cinema releases and OTT releases. Moreover, Onam celebrations have expanded beyond geographical boundaries and are embraced by consumers from different cultures, creating newer avenues for advertisers.”
“The consumer sentiment this year appears positive, with Onam serving as a crucial starting point for the festive season in India. Advertisers often use this occasion as a gauge to predict the rest of the season's performance. Despite certain macroeconomic conditions, the growth is expected to be promising, on par with or slightly exceeding last year's figures,” Iyer adds.
Air India Express calls for creative pitch
As per sources, many leading agencies are in the fray
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 31, 2023 4:18 PM | 1 min read
Air India Express has called for a creative pitch and many leading agencies have taken part in the same, highly placed sources have confirmed to exchange4media.
The process of merging AirAsia India into Air India Express is on going.
This will be a big ticket win for the chosen creative agency as it will handle the creative communication for the unified entity's 14 international and several domestic destinations out of the total 40. After the merger, the communication for domestic as well as international flights will come under the newly formed 'New' Air India Express.
As per the sources, the agencies that participated in the pitch are Havas Creative, Dentsu Creative India, TBWA, Ogilvy India, FCB Group India and JWT. The results of the same will be declared soon.
