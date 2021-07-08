Advertisers betting big on sports calendar 2021 to recover lost ground

Sports is going to be big this year in terms of ad spends and viewership as the events that were cancelled last year are scheduled in 2021, said experts

While the ICC World Test Championship Final (WTC), played between India and New Zealand from June 18-June 22, 2021, was viewed by 99 million viewers, the most viewed test match since 2018, more than 25 million viewers tuned into Euro 2020 for the first 20 matches, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

The viewership data indicates that whether it's cricket property or non-cricket property, viewers are hungry/eager/up for the sports content that was missing last year due to Covid-19. Even though the second wave and lockdown period of two months (April- May) pushed the rest of the matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 14 to September'21, the sports genre has again picked up and is currently booming with back-to-back sports events from mid June from Euro 2020, India- Sri Lanka series, Tokyo Olympics 2020, The Wimbledon Championships, NBA Playoffs 2021 to Copa America 2021, IPL and ICC World Cup T20, to name a few.

The second wave of COVID-19 might have slowed down the business but the experts feel that the market sentiments have started improving as the number of cases is declining and vaccination is picking up. However, most advertisers are still cautious about their budgets.

Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer and Head- North & South, Wavemaker India, said that most advertisers have come out of the lockdown and looking at the opening of markets. But one must remember that many companies for whom the summer season was key, got washed out with the second wave lockdown, and hence they are staring at lesser revenues for the year. Datta said, " While they are keenly looking at the sports calendar, the decisions are being made in terms of efficiency and how they can amplify and sync these properties to their sales calendar. The festive months see two key properties of IPL and the World Cup. Advertisers who like to steer clear of festive clutter, are looking at pre-festive series of Olympics, Ind SL, Ind Eng, or other major sports."

She further added, "All in all, whether it be pre-festive or post-festive, there is a keenness to pick up sporting properties as advertisers understand that viewers have been hungry for sports content, and these properties will see meteoric viewerships getting clocked in.”

As per the TAM adex data, the ad volumes for the Sports genre on TV medium were 25% less in Apr-May'21 compared to Apr-May'20. Interestingly, it was higher by 21% in Apr-May'21 compared to Jan-Mar'21. If we look at the June'20 versus June'21 ad volume data on TV medium, it decreased by 6% in Jun'21.

IPL saw massive traction for multiple reasons, said Mimi Deb, SVP, Media Planning, Zenith. She said it was the most significant event of 2020, and viewers lapped it up as the nation was coming out of the veils of lockdown, and TV viewership gains were significant because viewers were more indoors and preferred viewing on large screens.

Deb said, "In 2021, we saw a dip in IPL fever, about 9.5% dip in cumulative reach. It fell from 116 million cumulative reach per match to 105 million reach per match. In the digital platform too, the dip was evident, which cannot be attributed to a fall in the following of IPL but other factors like the Pandemic and its mass impact in the second wave across India. Even though there has been a drop in IPL cumulative viewership, IPL ratings were at the top in the Hindi belt; hence we expect the game to gain viewers from the rest of the genres in the IPL phase 2."

She further added that sentiments are picking up all across. The industry expects an overall buoyancy in the market, with the world seeming to get back to normalcy. As per recent reports, Euro Cup 2020 saw a 3x growth vs. Euro Cup 2016; for India, this is a big jump, however much smaller than any cricket event.

Deb mentioned, "The obsession continues with cricket– IPL is sold out pretty much, T20, which is 3+ months away, already has five big partners on boards. There is low traction for the Olympics, and Euro Cup has very few takers to showcase their brands even though the sport has gained a following in our country. We will have a full-up cricketing calendar starting with IPL, and advertisers are betting big as it all coincides with the festive months. The expectation will be to recover lost ground as much as possible."

As earlier reported by exchange4media, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) signed over 15 advertisers for India-Sri Lanka series, whereas Star Sports roped in eight sponsors for Wimbledon.

In an interview with exchange4media, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, SPSN India, said he is hopeful that the overall sports pie will be much bigger than the last year. He said, "The response we got from advertisers for EURO has been excellent. As we charge a premium for these events, advertisers are thrilled to spend big money on these impact properties. And we don't see any problem whatsoever." Kaul shared that the network estimates to earn Rs 200 crore revenue from Euro 2020. The network has also lined up the India-Srilanka series (starting from July 13) and the Olympics (July 23).

As per the TAM data, over 145 advertisers advertised on TV during April-May'21 compared to over 45 advertisers in April-May'20. Over 140 advertisers were on TV during the Jan-March'21 period.

Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital said, "Globally and for India, sports is going to big this year in terms of ad spends and viewership because the events that were cancelled last year are scheduled in 2021. There are different sets of advertisers for different sports, its' not going to cannibalize the share of other genres. Even if it does, its impact will be minute."

He further added that sports are the only source of entertainment for viewers now as outdoor events have been called off and people are confined to their homes. "We can expect a significant surge in viewership this year as well as next year. From a viewership perspective, over 30% growth is expected as compared to CY19, while in terms of revenue, it is likely to grow 20-25%. "

