AcneStar face wash collaborates with actress Pranitha Subhash for #SkinKaReset campaign

AcneStar face wash from the house of Mankind Pharma has come up with a new television campaign #SkinKaReset featuring film actress Pranitha Subhash, who has predominantly appeared in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil language movies.

Every girl wishes for a ‘Reset Button so that she can start over from days when her skin was acne free and flawless, the video campaign is designed on the same concept. Keeping in mind the untold desire of every female, the brand has come up with this campaign #SkinKaReset.

The video campaign showcases actress Pranitha playing a character who is worried about going out because she has pimple on her face. The video campaign has shown how unannounced events can put us in a difficult situation as we might not be ready for it because of acne problems.

Through this campaign, the brand aims to garner eyeballs on how one can be event ready with just one solution, AcneStar face wash. It is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial face wash with the goodness of aloe vera, salicylic acid, glycolic acid that fights with the biggest enemy of skin that is acne and pimples, and gives a beautiful clear skin, free from acne. AcneStar Soap and Gel are also designed especially to fight against acne, pimples, whiteheads and blackheads.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, ‘This campaign will help the brand to create high recall value amongst the people who are multi-tasking, switching between classes to sudden outing and professional engagements and they forget to give time to their skin, AcneStar face wash get you covered. As a brand, we believe this campaign resonates well with our target audience and their mindset and this will help us reinforce and strengthen our position in the market. A woman struggles a lot on a daily basis with Acne problems and with AcneStar face wash we are helping them with a reset button for their Acne problem.’

Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, COO and Strategy Head, Grapes Digital said, “We are pleased to work with the Mankind Pharma team on this TVC campaign for AcneStar. With this campaign, our objective was to highlight how Music has become the most popular genre for GenZ, and we wanted to ensure that our communication should be in a musical format to ensure better connection. GenZ nowadays have an extremely packed and stressful schedule that can lead to the cause of acne. We came up with this idea that irrespective of how hectic your schedule is, #Reset your skin with the help of Acnestar. We wanted to bring about a perfect synthesis of the brand’s presence in everyday’s life. The team was thrilled to work with Pranitha Subhash on this TVC.

In the last few months, the brand has collaborated with regional actresses like Himanshi Khurana, Pranitha Subhash, Priyanka Sarkar and Hruta Durgule.

