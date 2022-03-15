AAAI launches contest to redesign its logo

The association has emphasised that the acronym AAAI has a rich legacy and a great brand recall that it does not want to tamper with

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the not-for-profit trade association of advertising agencies, has announced a contest to redesign its logo to reflect the future of advertising and recast the descriptor 'Advertising Agencies Association of India' so as to reflect the evolving larger world of marketing communications.

AAAI also emphasised that the acronym AAAI (3 As of I) has a rich legacy and a fabulous brand recall that it does not want to tamper with.

The contest is open to all creative individuals and advertising agencies. AAAI also announced that the winner of the contest will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with an all-expenses-paid trip for a team of two to attend Goafest 2022, which is scheduled for 5th to 7th May in Goa.

Speaking on the contest, Rohit Ohri - Group Chairman FCB Group India and chairman of this contest said: ‘The advertising industry is facing its biggest transformation ever. The key question is not whether advertising will change, but how radically it will do so. It is high time that the AAAI identity changes to reflect this new direction being taken by the industry.”

Anupriya Acharya, President, AAAI said: "The present AAAI logo was designed in 2005, since then advertising has undergone a sea change and it is high time that we allow the next generation to take AAAI’s identity into the future. Keeping this in view, it was felt that AAAI should also forge a new identity which would reflect the current and future direction that the industry is taking."

The last date for receiving entries of the designs is 15th April, 2022.

