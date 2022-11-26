Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
New data protection bill draft: Tough times ahead
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/new-data-protection-bill-draft-tough-times-ahead-for-digital-marketers-123898.html
NTO amendments: TRAI wants broadcasters to include sports, GE channels in bouquets
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/nto-amendments-trai-wants-broadcasters-to-include-sports-ge-channels-in-bouquets-123869.html
NTO 2.0 amendment: Beginning of a new friendship between TRAI & broadcasters?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/nto-amendment-beginning-of-a-new-friendship-between-trai-broadcasters-123842.html
FTX bust: Lean times ahead for crypto ad budgets?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ftx-bust-lean-times-ahead-for-crypto-ad-budgets-123798.html
India is a strong market both in terms of talent and business performance: Toby Jenner
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/india-is-a-strong-market-both-in-terms-of-talent-and-business-performance-toby-jenner-123776.html
