Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 26, 2022 7:41 AM  | 1 min read
recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

New data protection bill draft: Tough times ahead

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/new-data-protection-bill-draft-tough-times-ahead-for-digital-marketers-123898.html

 

NTO amendments: TRAI wants broadcasters to include sports, GE channels in bouquets

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/nto-amendments-trai-wants-broadcasters-to-include-sports-ge-channels-in-bouquets-123869.html

 

NTO 2.0 amendment: Beginning of a new friendship between TRAI & broadcasters?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/nto-amendment-beginning-of-a-new-friendship-between-trai-broadcasters-123842.html

 

FTX bust: Lean times ahead for crypto ad budgets?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ftx-bust-lean-times-ahead-for-crypto-ad-budgets-123798.html

 

India is a strong market both in terms of talent and business performance: Toby Jenner

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/india-is-a-strong-market-both-in-terms-of-talent-and-business-performance-toby-jenner-123776.html

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Broadcasting Toby jenner Trai Wavemaker NTO crypto digital bill recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
recap

Recap: The Week That Was
11-November-2022

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
05-November-2022

Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
29-October-2022