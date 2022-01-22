Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Is dip in TV viewership impacting the sheen of non-fiction shows?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/is-dip-in-tv-viewership-impacting-the-sheen-of-non-fiction-shows-117983.html
Amazon & Flipkart collectively garnered ad rev of Rs 3900 crore in FY21
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/how-amazon-flipkart-are-fuelling-growth-in-e-commerce-advertising-117952.html
TV’s reach & digital’s precision: How connected TV is opening up new avenues for marketers
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/reach-of-tv-precision-of-digital-how-connected-tv-opens-new-possibilities-for-marketers-117939.html
Violation of rule or shift of subscribers: What’s behind TRAI-broadcasters fight over OTT?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/violation-of-rule-or-shift-of-subscriber-whats-behind-trai-broadcasters-fight-over-ott-117913.html
Why BARC needs 10-week lead time to release news data
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/why-does-barc-need-10-week-lead-time-to-release-news-data-117891.html
