Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 27, 2021 8:38 AM
recap

This past week saw exchange4media putting out news and very interesting analytical pieces on the issues concerning the industry, and the much-looked-forward IPL. We list here some of these articles for your weekend read. Take a look:

 

‘Winning the National Award made up for the feeling of not winning at Cannes’

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/winning-the-national-award-made-up-for-the-feeling-of-not-winning-at-cannes-111878.html

 

Is IPL a good pitch for brands to hit it off with women customers?

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/female-viewership-up-23-ipl-a-good-pitch-for-brands-to-hit-it-off-with-women-customers-111847.html

 

Disney+ Hotstar to up ad rates for remaining IPL inventory by 20% from April 1

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/disney-hotstar-to-up-ad-rates-for-remaining-ipl-inventory-by-20-from-april-1-111817.html

 

Delhi HC seeks reply from stakeholders about unencrypted channels on DD Free Dish

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/delhi-hc-seeks-explanation-from-stakeholders-about-unencrypted-channels-on-dd-free-dish-111778.html

 

Star Disney sells 90% TV ad inventory for IPL 2021

https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/star-disney-sells-90-tv-ad-inventory-for-ipl-2021-111742.html

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Disney+Hotstar IPL 2021 Star-Disney India National Awards recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
recap

Recap: The Week That Was
13-March-2021

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
06-March-2021

Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
20-February-2021