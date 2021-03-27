Recap: The Week That Was

This past week saw exchange4media putting out news and very interesting analytical pieces on the issues concerning the industry, and the much-looked-forward IPL. We list here some of these articles for your weekend read. Take a look:
‘Winning the National Award made up for the feeling of not winning at Cannes’
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/winning-the-national-award-made-up-for-the-feeling-of-not-winning-at-cannes-111878.html
Is IPL a good pitch for brands to hit it off with women customers?
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/female-viewership-up-23-ipl-a-good-pitch-for-brands-to-hit-it-off-with-women-customers-111847.html
Disney+ Hotstar to up ad rates for remaining IPL inventory by 20% from April 1
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/disney-hotstar-to-up-ad-rates-for-remaining-ipl-inventory-by-20-from-april-1-111817.html
Delhi HC seeks reply from stakeholders about unencrypted channels on DD Free Dish
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/delhi-hc-seeks-explanation-from-stakeholders-about-unencrypted-channels-on-dd-free-dish-111778.html
Star Disney sells 90% TV ad inventory for IPL 2021
https://www.exchange4media.com/ipl-news/star-disney-sells-90-tv-ad-inventory-for-ipl-2021-111742.html
