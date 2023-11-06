Virat Kohli's century creates new Disney+ Hotstar record with 4.4 cr in concurrent viewers
The platform claimed that India vs South Africa match marks the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking their recent concurrency record of 4.3 crore viewers
Disney+ Hotstar has posted another record with 4.4 crores concurrent viewers propelled by Virat Kohli's 49th one-day century during India's ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Kohli lifted Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders when India won the 2011 World Cup, today he stands equal to the Master blaster with his century.
Disney+ Hotstar has claimed that this marks the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking their own recent concurrency record of 4.3 crore viewers created during the India Vs. New Zealand match earlier in this tournament. The platform previously set the global streaming record for cricket at 3.5 crore concurrent viewers during the India vs Pakistan match on Oct 14, 2023, making this the second time Disney+ Hotstar has surpassed its own standards of success during the run of the ongoing tournament.
Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "Our users have consistently lifted us to new heights in cricket streaming during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. We cannot thank them enough for their commitment and passion that have enabled us to redefine milestones in live streaming. Surpassing our own record with 4.4 Cr concurrent viewers tuning in for the India vs South Africa match, we are now eagerly looking forward to seeing where their unwavering support and fandom takes us as we head towards the tournament’s finale.”
India Pak World Cup live match touches 3.5 crore in viewership on Disney+Hotstar
The match crossed the concurrent viewership of 2.8 crore registered during the Asia Cup Ind vs Pak match
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 8:25 PM | 1 min read
India-Pak World Cup clash: Industry abuzz with ad inventory chatter
Some agencies say 10% ad inventory has been saved for last-minute deals. Others claim TV inventory is sold out but not digital
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:23 AM | 2 min read
The excitement around the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has picked up further pace with the much-hyped and anticipated India vs Pakistan match scheduled for tomorrow (October 14).
This has also generated significant buzz and speculation around the ad inventory for the match, which is expected to garner record viewership across platforms.
Some agencies claimed that nearly 10% of ad inventory had been reserved for last-minute deals for both TV and digital, sources close to Disney Star said the inventory has been sold off for TV but they are still selling some on digital.
An industry insider, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The demand is super high for the India vs Pakistan match, and so are the expectations of all stakeholders. In such situations, broadcasters do keep around 10% of ad inventory free close to the match date and leverage from it by asking for a much higher price. Right now, the price is somewhere around Rs 50 lakh for a 10-second slot on TV.”
However, another source said that before being sold out, the broadcasters charged an extra premium of around Rs 10 lakh from advertisers for the 10% inventory, which was kept on hold for TV.
“The ad spot rates on mobile are around Rs 15-17 lakh and the CTV inventory has been sold out,” sources further said.
Initially, the ad rates for the India-only matches were set at around Rs 35 lakh per 10 seconds for TV, industry experts chimed in. For the India vs Pak game, the figure is higher as we are just one day away from the match.
Asked if brands were usually given the option to purchase ad slots on a single-match basis, an expert said that brands have to choose from several bundles on offer – India-only matches or a combination of India and non-India matches with a minimum number of games.
However, at this point, several brands are lining up to secure a 10-second ad slot as the match is expected to generate record eyeballs and media ROIs, the sources pointed out.
Mphasis named Digital Consulting Partner of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Mphasis an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has today been named as the Digital Consulting Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Through the collaboration, ICC will be leveraging Mphasis’ global expertise to deliver enhanced and innovative digital experiences for cricket fans around the world.
The ICC reaches hundreds of millions of cricket fans through its digital platforms and has a relentless focus on being a fan first. The Men’s Cricket World Cup will place those fans at the center of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before through experiences on the ICC website and app, adopting technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and web3 to reach new audiences. At the heart of the ICC’s digital eco-system is the ICC Family which gives tens of millions of fans direct access to exclusive content and experiences.
Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital added, “We are delighted to welcome Mphasis to our portfolio of partners at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Together, we are focused on fans and their digital journey through this World Cup. It’s set to be one of the most followed sporting events with a truly global audience and we look forward to leveraging Mphasis’ experience as we strive to elevate the digital experience for cricket lovers all over.”
Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of Mphasis said: ‘We are incredibly excited to become the Official Digital Consulting Partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This partnership underscores our commitment to the sport but it’s also a statement about our longer-term intent to drive the future of cricket technology. By working closely with the ICC, we will explore what’s possible in the world of sports and technology and look to shape lasting, valuable experiences for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”
Dabur Red Paste cheers for Team India, brings back ChaubeJi to ‘chabao’ rivals
Ogilvy India has executed the World Cup campaign for Dabur
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Dabur Red Paste is all set to ignite the World Cup fervour with its electrifying #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign.
With this campaign, Dabur Red Paste brings back the iconic character Chaubeyji, who is overflowing with confidence that Team India will "chabao" (overpower) their rivals. This year, Chaubeyji takes centre stage, showcasing his unique talent of effortlessly devouring challenging food items from competing countries while playfully quipping about how Team India will "chabao" anyone who dares to obstruct their World Cup journey.
Chaubeyji's return is a symbol of unwavering support for the Indian cricket team and a testament to Dabur Red Paste's dedication to complete oral care. As a brand deeply rooted in Ayurveda, Dabur Red Paste aligns itself with the spirit of unity and determination that defines Indian cricket.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) said, "This World Cup season, we're bringing back ChaubeyJi. Geared up as a die-hard Indian cricket fan, he's back to his antics and ready to Chabao anything or anyone who comes in the way of our World Cup journey. We're sure the campaign will strike a chord with our audience as our team, chabaos, rival after rival this world cup season."
Abhishek Jugran, Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Limited expressed his enthusiasm for the #SabkoChabaaJaayenge campaign, saying, "Our mission at Dabur Red Paste is not just to provide exceptional oral care but also to celebrate the collective strength and spirit of India. The World Cup is the perfect stage for us to unite as a nation and cheer for Team India. With Chaubeyji leading the charge, we are confident that our Desh Ke Lal will 'chabao' their way to victory."
India vs Pak World Cup match: Will it break past digital viewership records?
With the opening match of India clocking 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar, fingers are crossed for October 14 as India faces off with arch-rival Pakistan
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
India vs Pakistan matches are highly anticipated and always attract a lot of attention from cricket fans worldwide.
Whether it's a test match, ODI or T20, a face-off between these two arch-rivals in the world of men’s cricket is always fiercely contested and full of drama.
The intense rivalry between them dates back several decades. The matches are known for their high-pressure situations and exciting gameplay that keep viewers hooked to their television sets or mobile phones.
The opening match of India in the ICC Men’s World Cup clocked 2.5 crore concurrent viewers on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. Now all eyes are on what the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match holds in terms of viewership.
The last highest viewership for the India vs Pakistan match was during the ICC World Cup 2019 when over 5 crore concurrent users tuned in to watch the match digitally.
During the same series, a high viewership of 2.5 crore was recorded during the semi-final game between India and New Zealand.
This year saw big cricketing events on digital platforms, like IPL and Asia Cup, which garnered huge viewership.
While India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, which was played on September 11, clocked 2.8 crore concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar, making it the highest for any India match in the history of digital viewership, IPL 2023 racked up 3.2 crore concurrent viewership during its finale match between CSK and Gujarat Titans.
It will be interesting to see if the upcoming match between the arch-rivals in the men’s cricket world cup, India and Pakistan, to be held on October 14, breaks all previous records.
Past digital viewership of Ind vs Pak matches
*Asia Cup 2023 - The match registered 2.8 crore concurrent users which is the highest for any India match in the history of digital.
*T20 World Cup 2022 – According to reports, over 1.8 crore viewers tuned in to watch the Ind vs Pak match on digital streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
*Asia Cup 2022 - The match registered 1.3 crore concurrent users in the first Ind vs Pak match and 1.4 crore in the second match.
*ICC World Cup 2019 – The India-Pak match drew in over 5 crore digital-only users.
A look at the IPL viewership
IPL 2023 – Viacom18-owned OTT platform JioCinema pulled in 3.2 crore viewers for its digital broadcast of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, claiming a global record for the most concurrent views of a live-streamed event.
IPL 2022 – According to reports, the highest concurrent viewership for the series on digital platforms was 1.3 crore in 2022.
ICC World Cup 2023: 2.5 crore viewers watched Ind-Aus match live on Disney+ Hotstar
When the Aussie innings started, there were approx 1.5 crore viewers online, it went up to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore during the Indian team’s chase
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 8:27 AM | 1 min read
India opened its World Cup 2023 innings on Sunday with a thrilling clash with formidable Australia.
Australia went to bat first. When the Aussie innings started, there were approximately 1.5 crore viewers online. However, it picked up when the Indian batsmen arrived, taking the number of audiences on the digital platform to 2 crore and then to 2.6 crore.
This is the first time Disney Star - the official broadcaster for both TV and digital - has made the ICC Men’s World Cup free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
As earlier reported by e4m, Disney Star has roped in 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023, TV and digital put together. Advertisers include Booking.com, Surf Excel (HUL), Peter England (ABFRL), Thums Up, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking, Diageo India, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, Haier Appliances, Herbalife and BPCL.
Now, the eyes set are on the next India match when the Men In Blue will be taking on against Afghanistan on October 11, and then with Pakistan on October 14.
The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at 10 venues across India. The matches are being telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports network and are also being streamed free for mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar.
The tournament kicked off on October 5 with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
