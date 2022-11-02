Shah Rukh turns 57! The unshakeable brand King Khan

Despite a few dents to his brand name, SRK's ad game looks impeccable as always

Bollywood's King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today and India can't keep calm. Born on 2 November 1965, King Khan has had the proverbial rags-to-riches journey in Bollywood, serving as an inspiration to a nation of hopefuls. The sway he holds on a billion Indian hearts also makes him a darling of brands. Recent controversies notwithstanding, Brand SRK has thrived despite some nicks and dents.

King Khan has been an all-time favourite of the brandverse. According to Duff & Phelps Celebrity brand evaluation report, 2021 Shah Rukh's brand value is $ 46.3 million. He's been with more than 40 brands including BYJU’S, Reliance Jio, LG TV, Pepsi, Thums Up, Godrej Magic Bodywash, Denver and many more. He has also appeared in Dubai Tourism advertisements.



After taking a hit post the Aryan Khan controversy, his brand value waned momentarily after the fiasco. But a few months later, he was back with a bang.

As he turns 57 this year, it's going to be special for two reasons. One, the teaser of his most-awaited film Pathan releases on his birthday. Two, the iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge will be re-released in theatres.

In the year that passed since the Aryan Khan controversy, let's look at some of the significant brand endorsements and ads of the King Khan.

Thums up

Recently, SRK starred in a Thums Up advertorial in his ‘Pathan’ look taking social media by storm. Fans were trending ‘#Toofanisback’ all over Twitter.

Online gaming platform A23

Shah Rukh Khan was onboarded as the brand ambassador of online multi-gaming platform - A23. The Baadshah of Bollywood features in A23’s ‘Chalo Saath Khele’ campaign. Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works, said that Shah Rukh Khan represents what the platform stands for both in terms of the brand and its players ― self-made champions who display a high degree of professionalism and skill in their game.

Hyundai Motors

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh shared the space with Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma for Hyundai Motors' ad for ALCAZAR.



LG OLED TV

Shah Rukh Khan headlined this ad for LG OLED TV. The film is a visual treat, with the presence of Khan making it even more impactful. Success is the overarching theme that connects King Khan to the range of TVs.





Disney+ Hotstar

The FOMO-stricken SRK in this ad for Disney+Hotstar is a treat for anyone who loved him in his comedic avtar. The ad is as hilarious as it is self-aware. It shows how Shah Rukh baulks at the thought of having an OTT presence unlike his rivals Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn, ultimately second-guessing his choices.

