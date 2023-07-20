4% fee temporary, order interim: Google on Madras HC’s directive on Disney+ Hotstar
Top OTT players have also reportedly banded together to move CCI against Google's billing policies
In what comes as a relief for Disney+ Hotstar, the Madras High Court directed Google to levy only a 4% commission for all payments made on the streaming platform. The HC also asked Google to not delist the streaming app from Google Play Store as long as the matter is sub judice.
A Google spokesperson reacted to the directive: “The order is interim in nature, and the temporary 4% figure is simply a fee that the developer will pay to Google each month while these legal proceedings play out.”
A bench comprising Justice AT Usha also asked Disney+ Hotstar to provide monthly accounting information to aid in the timely collection of the interim fee to Google.
Disney+ Hotstar was among the companies that approached the HC in the Google Play Store billing case. The companies requested a stay on the tech giant’s directives that requires apps to use Google Play Billing System for all payments. Google will in turn collect commissions ranging from 11% to 26% for all payments done on the platform.
Unacademy, Kuku FM, TrulyMadly and QuackQuack, Pratilipi, Crafto, Ananda Vikatan and Aha apart from Bharat Matrimony and Shaadi.com were the other platforms that joined Disney+ Hotstar in approaching the HC against the tech giant’s directives.
Google came up with the new rules after it was asked against levying 15-30% commissions by an anti-trust order and was directed to allow third-party payments.
A news report said that top streaming giants have banded together and moved the Competition Commission of India against Google's billing policy.
DistroTV expands content partnership with MX Player
The partnership will be via app-in-app integration
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 3:51 PM | 1 min read
DistroTV has announced that it is expanding its distribution partnership with MX Player via an app-in-app integration, according to media reports. The move will allow MX Player users to stream DistroTV’s content free of cost.
This partnership will bring content across both mobile devices and Connected TVs,” reports quoted Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV, as saying.
This partnership will help content owners access this massive digital reach across devices. This partnership is extremely symbiotic as both organisations are strong AVOD proponents, Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA, reportedly said.
DistroTV has more than 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India.
India Today Group launches digital venture Web3Cafe
It aims to deliver updated news and the latest developments in the tech world
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 1:08 PM | 1 min read
In a pioneering move to provide seamless access to information in the era of emerging technology, the India Today Group announced the launch of its new-gen digital café - Web3cafe (https://www.web3cafe.in/). Timed perfectly to coincide with AI Appreciation Day, this digital venture aims to deliver updated news and the latest developments in the tech world, catering to its viewers, readers, and listeners.
Web3cafe is not just a platform for tech enthusiasts; it stands tall as the ultimate destination for start-up leaders. Aspiring entrepreneurs and industry disruptors can find a wealth of knowledge, insights, and resources to fuel their ventures and stay ahead of the innovation curve.
Web3cafe is the go-to destination for all things tech-related, offering comprehensive coverage on cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins, memecoins), blockchain's far-reaching impact (decentralized finance, NFTs), and emerging tech (robotics, gadgets, 5G networking). With AI being a vast and exciting field brimming with opportunities, the platform seeks to empower the young generation by providing in-depth knowledge and mind-boggling concepts that are often overlooked elsewhere.
Amazon-MX Player deal may not sail through
Sources say that the deal may be called off because of issues in due diligence
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
The high-profile deal between Amazon Prime Video and MX Player is most likely to be called off due to issues with due diligence, sources privy to the development told e4m.
The US-based e-commerce giant had roped in a leading consulting firm for due diligence regarding the deal.
The talks between Prime Video team and Times Internet (which owns MX Player) ceased recently, even as both the players held multiple rounds of discussion over the past few months.
Mails sent to Times Internet and Amazon remained unanswered till the time of writing these lines. It is believed that Amazon sought to acquire the platform at substantially less price than the last acquisition price of the OTT Player.
The price proposed by Amazon was not clear but it was reportedly around $50 million, roughly Rs 400 crore. Times Internet Ltd (TIL) acquired MX Player for an estimated sum of $140 million or Rs 1,000 crore in 2018.
Had the deal gone through, Prime Video would have become the largest OTT player in India in terms of consumer acquisition. Prime Video has an estimated 28 million users in India, while MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
The proposed deal had the potential to make India’s OTT war intense, with the Reliance Group throwing its hat in the game by acquiring digital rights of the IPL, and also at a time when the sector faces growth challenges.
History
MX Player was initially developed by Karan Bedi in 2011 as a video player. Bedi is the CEO of the firm.
MX Player was acquired by Times Internet in 2018 for about $140 Mn. Following acquisition, MX Player raised $110 Mn in its Series A round from Tencent at a valuation of over $500 Mn, as per Tracxn. Tencent is a Chinese entertainment conglomerate and holding company.
MX Player was ranked as the third most downloaded OTT app globally in 2022 as per the State of Mobile 2023 report by data.ai. In India too, MX Player was the most downloaded app, the report claimed.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: FanCode buys exclusive digital rights for India
The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20th July 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 5:51 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will livestream the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India. FanCode has acquired the rights from 1Stadia and will livestream all the matches across India on its digital platform. The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20th July 2023, and will take place across nine vibrant cities, showcasing the pinnacle of women's football. The final will take place on August 20.
Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder & CEO of FanCode, said, "We are excited to bring one of the biggest global sporting events to Indian fans. Stars like Alexia Putellas, Megan Rapinoe, Marta, and Sam Kerr have become household names in India for young girls and boys. The tournament is a celebration of women's football, and we are committed to providing fans with a great experience.”
Sangeet Shirodkar, 1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder, said, “Partnering with FanCode to bring the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to fans in India is a significant step for 1Stadia. FanCode's extensive reach and strength in the IPTV domain make them an ideal partner to deliver the tournament to a wide range of viewers. Women's sports, especially in the digital streaming space, have gained maximum traction and appeal, and we are excited to leverage this momentum to showcase the extraordinary talent and competitiveness of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Together with FanCode, we are confident in our ability to captivate and engage audiences across India, driving viewership to new heights.”
Twitter ad rev down nearly 50%: Elon Musk
He also stated that his priority is to reverse the negative cash flow
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 10:14 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk said that Twitter has lost nearly half its ad revenue ever since its $44 billion (£33.6bn) buyout last October. "We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else," tweeted the Twitter owner.
Musk revealed that the company has seen a lacklustre June, but added that July was a "bit more promising." He also stated that his priority is to reverse the negative cash flow.
The company slashed its workforce by 7,500 in 2022 as a cost-cutting exercise.
The tweet comes at a time when Meta released its "Twitter killer" Threads, which saw some early promising signs.
Can Threads make Meta relevant?
Guest Column: Dr Srinath Sridharan, Author, Policy Researcher & Corporate advisor, writes about why Gen Z is an important demographic for Facebook's survival
By Dr Srinath Sridharan | Jul 17, 2023 9:27 AM | 4 min read
In the ever-changing landscape of social media, the rise and fall of platforms have become the norm. Facebook, once hailed as the undisputed titan of the digital world, now grapples with an evolving user base and the challenge of retaining younger generations. With the advent of Gen Z, the torch of social media dominance has been passed, leaving Facebook to confront its decline. Despite boasting a staggering 3 billion monthly users and 2 billion daily logins, Facebook finds itself in a battle for relevance and its future after two decades of existence.
For nearly a decade, Facebook reigned as the cultural touchstone, dominating daily conversations and late-night TV shows. Millennials, the pioneers of the digital age, played a pivotal role in its initial success, building virtual communities and sharing their lives on the platform. However, as time passed, a new generation emerged, armed with a fresh perspective on communication and social networking.
Enter Gen Z, the generation born into the era of smartphones and constant connectivity. Unlike their predecessors, Gen Z does not consider Facebook an essential part of their social lives. Instead, they gravitate toward platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where visual storytelling and instant gratification reign supreme. Facebook, once seen as cool and cutting-edge, now appears outdated in the eyes of the younger generation.
This seismic shift in user preference poses a formidable challenge for Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. To remain relevant and retain younger users, the company launched initiatives such as Threads, aiming to recapture the attention and imagination of Gen Z. While Facebook's reach remains vast, its dominance has undeniably diminished. The emergence of Gen Z as the dominant audience for social media platforms cannot be ignored. With their unique characteristics and preferences, Gen Z users demand platforms that offer creative expression, and facilitate meaningful connections. Facebook, rooted in a different era of social media, struggles to meet these expectations. Gen Z seeks platforms that embrace authenticity, visual storytelling, and real-time interaction—areas where Facebook falls short.
The decline of Facebook can be attributed to various factors. Firstly, Gen Z values authenticity and transparency, demanding a level of engagement and connection that Facebook has struggled to provide. The platform's association with privacy breaches and mishandling of data has further eroded trust among this discerning generation. Additionally, the sprawling nature of Facebook, with its cluttered interface and algorithmic feed, clashes with Gen Z's desire for simplicity and personalised experiences. The rise of visually-driven platforms allowed users to curate their content, express themselves creatively, and forge connections effortlessly. Facebook's attempts to mimic these features felt contrived and failed to resonate with the discerning younger demographic.
Furthermore, the rise of meta-communities and niche interest groups played a significant role in Facebook's decline. Gen Z, seeking spaces that foster shared passions and inclusivity, turned to platforms that catered to their specific interests and identities. Facebook, with its broad user base and sprawling network, struggled to provide the targeted communities that Gen Z craved. The decline of Facebook is not merely a reflection of changing preferences but also indicative of the rapid evolution of the social media landscape. Moving forward, it is crucial to understand that no platform can rest on its laurels. Social media giants must adapt, innovate, and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the digital generation.
Gen Z's preference for platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, which prioritise visually captivating content and cater to shorter attention spans, has disrupted the traditional model of social networking. Meta must confront the reality that user expectations have evolved. With the proliferation of smartphones and the increasing availability of high-quality visual content, users now expect immersive and engaging experiences in their social media interactions. Platforms that can quickly capture attention and provide visually stimulating content have gained significant traction among younger demographics.
Gen Z represents a substantial portion of the global population, with over 2 billion individuals. They are a generation that cannot be overlooked, as their influence extends beyond social media, impacting consumer trends, cultural shifts, and societal expectations. As digital natives, Gen Z possesses a keen understanding of technology and the ability to shape online narratives. Platforms that fail to engage this demographic risk becoming relics of the past. This is one community that Meta cannot afford to miss.
Young people have become powerful drivers of change in the realm of communication. Their preferences, behaviours, and innovations have transformed traditional media and propelled the evolution of social media platforms. Whether through the demand for personalised content, citizen journalism, visual storytelling, or social media activism, young individuals have reshaped the way we connect, consume information, and engage with the world. Meta cannot ignore the desires of Gen Z—for now. Can Threads make Meta relevant?
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Jio Bharat Phone: Time for advertisers to dial up digital marketing
The 4G-enabled feature phone is going to be a game changer as advertisers will get access to a whole new tier of consumers coming online, say experts
By Shantanu David | Jul 17, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
The Jio Revolution in 2016 undoubtedly catapulted India from being a fast-growing digital market to one where purveyors of digital offerings had to catch up with the digital adoption rate. Now, with the release of the Jio Bharat Phone, a product made in India in partnership with Karbon, and priced at a startling Rs 999, is set to shift the paradigm again.
The 4G-enabled feature phone includes SD card support of up to 128 GB and a 1000 mAh battery, as well as features like HD calling, call recording, UPI payments, and OTT services. In order to cater to the phone’s TG, many of whom will be first time users of mobile internet, Jio simultaneously introduced a reasonable data pack called the Jio Bharat Mobile Plan.
Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India, points out that Jio has played a crucial role in positioning India as the second-largest country of internet users, reshaping the digital media landscape by making data more affordable.
“The launch of the Jio Bharat 4G feature phone will not only make data viable but also accessible to an untapped market of 250 million underserved 2G users, further expanding internet penetration. This presents a unique opportunity for advertisers to engage with a new wave of customers,” he says.
A joint report by industry body IAMAI and market data analytics firm Kantar released in May stated that the active internet base in India is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025, with the growth being pushed by rural India.
"Urban India, with approximately 71 per cent internet penetration witnessed only 6 per cent growth, with much of the overall gain in numbers coming from rural India which witnessed 14 per cent growth rate over the past one year. It is estimated that 56 per cent of all new internet users in India will be from rural India by 2025," the report said.
And given that India is firmly a mobile-first market, thanks to the twin drivers of cheap data and devices, Jio’s Rs 999 offering is going to be a game changer in more ways than one, as advertisers will get access to a whole new tier of consumers coming online.
Sanju Menon, Chief Operating Officer at Wondrlab India notes that advertisers have always struggled to reach the segment of consumers that are now going to be welcomed into the digital world. “The dependency on television for reach is going to reduce – and attribution on spends are going to become less of a challenge.”
Indeed, Mansi Shah, Director, Brand Planning and New Business at Famous Innovations, is not worried about the mindset or expectations. “With them having the access to some of these apps and a camera phone, advertisers will be able to connect with them in much more engaging and meaningful ways, rather than earlier a more one way approach. They will be able to do micro targeting even for this audience and utilise their marketing budgets more effectively.”
Banga believes that to succeed, advertisers should prioritize strategies that focus on simplicity, localized/vernacular content, and education, ensuring seamless experiences for these users. By guiding and empowering them on their online journey, brands can establish trust, provide value, and cultivate lasting relationships in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.
“All future communication strategies will not be a 2-India strategy, but one that is going to be platform first. The accessibility will also help in driving more tactical and contextual narratives, and there will be an opportunity of creating more desire,” says Menon, adding that the brand appointments will cease from being restricted to once or twice a year, and will now become always-on.
That being said, Jio still may have some challenges, the first being that the phone will only support the Jio App Store, eschewing apps available on Android and Apple’s stores, meaning no FB, Insta, Twitter, etc.
“While prima facie it looks like it could be limiting, it is an attractive offering for a current 2G user who will not find a competing alternative at this price point. With Jio Cinema increasingly buying rights for more and more popular content like important cricket leagues, movies and TV shows, a large number of this audience watching this content will become a sizable audience for brands wanting to target them,” asserts Shah, bringing us nicely to the second part of this story. Stay tuned.
