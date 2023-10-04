Disney+ Hotstar bats for self-love ahead of World Cup

Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner for the tournament, has released a new ad film as a part of their #FreeLoThodaJeeLo campaign. Starring Abhishek Banerjee and Jameel Khan, the film captures the anticipation for the upcoming tournament and highlights its ‘free on mobile’ offering this year along with free first-class entertainment such as Freddy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and many others.

Conceptualized by the internal Disney+ Hotstar team and directed by Nikhil Rao, the latest ad film is a play on the importance of prioritizing one’s own needs alongside those of one’s family. In the video, a man is denied entry into heaven because, in an effort to ensure the comfort of his wife, son, and mother, he forgets to enjoy pleasures of life like cricket and entertainment, made even easier through Disney+ Hotstar’s free offerings.

Team India begins their Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign on October 8, 2023, with an epic showdown against Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts will then lock horns with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The anticipation builds as India’s path leads them to a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th, adding another thrilling chapter to the ‘Greatest Rivalry’."

