Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was a momentous one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

e4m DigiOne awards took place this week with Times Network walking away with big wins. Other prominent winners were Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, Applause Entertainment Pvt Ltd and MX Player.

This week also saw Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event taking place with FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani engage in a one-on-one chat over the future of digital growth in India.

Two arrests in the TRP case rocked the media industry in the last week. Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested on December 13 and was let out on bail. Former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia was arrested on December 17, making him the first person associated with BARC to be arrested in the case.

In people movements, Luke Kang has been named President of The Walt Disney Company in APAC; India head will be named in early 2021, according to the company's communication. After Uday Shankar's exit, the company had announced that there will be separate heads for both APAC and India.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been named VP of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union.