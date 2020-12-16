Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani gets bail

He was arrested on December 13 in connection with the TRP manipulation case

Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested by the Mumbai police on December 13 in connection with the TRP manipulation case, has been granted bail by a Mumbai court.

The development comes a day after he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Khanchandani is expected to be released later in the day.

Khanchandani was arrested from his residence a day before his anticipatory bail plea was to be heard.

On being produced in court after arrest, Khanchandani was remanded to police custody till December 15, and upon its completion, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody following which he was lodged at Taloja.