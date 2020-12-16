Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani gets bail

He was arrested on December 13 in connection with the TRP manipulation case

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 4:01 PM
viaks

Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested by the Mumbai police on December 13 in connection with the TRP manipulation case, has been granted bail by a Mumbai court.

The development comes a day after he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Khanchandani is expected to be released later in the day. 

Khanchandani was arrested from his residence a day before his anticipatory bail plea was to be heard. 

On being produced in court after arrest, Khanchandani was remanded to police custody till December 15, and upon its completion, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody following which he was lodged at Taloja.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Republic tv TRP case Vikas Khemchandani
Show comments
You May Also Like
anjan

Anjan Bandopadhyay joins ZEE 24 Ghanta as editor
12 hours ago

abp logo

ABP Network unveils new logo
14 hours ago

TV

TV Industry: The most watched exits and entries of the year
14 hours ago