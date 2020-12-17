Former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia arrested in TRP case
Ramgarhia is the first person associated with BARC to be arrested in the case
The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former Chief Operation Officer of BARC Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the TRP manipulation case.
Ramgarhia is the first person associated with BARC to be arrested in the case.
The arrest comes days after the arrest and subsequent bail of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani.For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube