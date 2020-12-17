Former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia arrested in TRP case

Ramgarhia is the first person associated with BARC to be arrested in the case

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 17, 2020 2:57 PM
romil

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former Chief Operation Officer of BARC Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the TRP manipulation case.

 

Ramgarhia is the first person associated with BARC to be arrested in the case.

 

The arrest comes days after the arrest and subsequent bail of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc TRP case
Show comments
You May Also Like
vikas

Extremely grateful to our advertisers and distributors who stood by us: Vikas Khanchandani
1 hour ago

k madhavan

M&E has the potential to grow to $100 billion industry by 2030: K Madhavan
5 hours ago

javadekar

India to host a global media & film summit next year: Prakash Javadekar
9 hours ago