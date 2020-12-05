Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was filled with key developments from the world of media.

The demise of MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati came as a shock to everyone. The 98-year-old, who had been the iconic face of the brand, died of cardiac arrest.

Amjad Ali, President of Mullen Lintas (Delhi) stepped down this week after 25 years of association with the company.

The Delhi High Court adjourned its ad cap case to December 16. The case was adjourned since the division bench of Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan could not assemble on November 19, when the matter came up for hearing.

Madras High Court happened to crack down on ads they deemed obscene. Here's what ad industry leaders had to say about the decision.

Now, advertisers can also create sponsored ads from user accounts on Instagram. The ads will look like posts but with a tag saying ‘paid partnership’. Instagram is also allowing businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags.

Uday Shankar, who spoke at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said that this time, IPL viewership over 25-30% higher than previous iterations. With regards to OTT regulation, he said that global streaming services must not be insensitive to India’s diversity and culture by offering gratuitous content.

This week, Anil Padmanabhan quit as Mint's Managing Editor. He is parting ways after spending more than 14 years with the newspaper.