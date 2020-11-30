Anil Padmanabhan quits as Mint’s Managing Editor

November 30 is Padmanabhan’s last day with the newspaper

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 4:42 PM
anil mint

Anil Padmanabhan has quit as the Managing Editor of Mint. November 30 is Padmanabhan’s last day with the newspaper.

He is parting ways after spending more than 14 years with the newspaper.

 

Padmanabhan made the announcement with a tweet.

