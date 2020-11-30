Anil Padmanabhan quits as Mint’s Managing Editor
Anil Padmanabhan has quit as the Managing Editor of Mint. November 30 is Padmanabhan’s last day with the newspaper.
He is parting ways after spending more than 14 years with the newspaper.
Padmanabhan made the announcement with a tweet.
Hi Everyone,— Anil Padmanabhan (@capitalcalculus) November 30, 2020
On a personal note I have signed out of @livemint
Today is my last day at a newspaper that has given me so much.
It has been a tough decision, especially since I spent 14 years and 43 days here.
Will continue to cheer for it from the sidelines.
