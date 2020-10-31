Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 31, 2020 9:03 AM
recap

The week saw some very important appointments and resignations in the industry. And as always, e4m was the first to break all the news to you. Also, we put out some very interesting analytical pieces through the week.

Take a look at some of them

Print media picks up pace in festive season with up to 75% recovery

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-media-picks-pace-in-festive-season-with-up-to-75-recovery-108724.html

 

Festive Advertising: Brand campaigns that are lighting up our screens

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/festive-advertising-brand-campaigns-that-are-lighting-up-our-screens-108701.html

 

Selling in Covid times: Phygital becomes the new normal for retail

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/selling-in-covid-times-phygital-becomes-the-new-normal-for-retail-108675.htm

 

Can English GEC & movie channels survive the Covid & OTT impact?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/can-niche-channels-survive-the-covid-ott-impact-108611.html

 

How Covid has forced the ad world to rewrite rules of pitching

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/how-covid-has-forced-the-ad-industry-to-rewrite-rules-of-pitching-108614.html

 

Viacom18 appoints Rajesh Iyer to lead Colors Bangla, Odia, Tamil, Gujarati

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-appoints-rajesh-iyer-to-lead-colors-bangla-odia-tamil-colors-gujarati-108697.html

Ankhi Das, Facebook's public policy director for India, steps down

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/ankhi-das-facebooks-public-policy-director-for-india-steps-down-108666.html

 

