Recap: The Week That Was

The week saw some very important appointments and resignations in the industry. And as always, e4m was the first to break all the news to you. Also, we put out some very interesting analytical pieces through the week.
Take a look at some of them
Print media picks up pace in festive season with up to 75% recovery
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-media-picks-pace-in-festive-season-with-up-to-75-recovery-108724.html
Festive Advertising: Brand campaigns that are lighting up our screens
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/festive-advertising-brand-campaigns-that-are-lighting-up-our-screens-108701.html
Selling in Covid times: Phygital becomes the new normal for retail
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/selling-in-covid-times-phygital-becomes-the-new-normal-for-retail-108675.htm
Can English GEC & movie channels survive the Covid & OTT impact?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/can-niche-channels-survive-the-covid-ott-impact-108611.html
How Covid has forced the ad world to rewrite rules of pitching
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/how-covid-has-forced-the-ad-industry-to-rewrite-rules-of-pitching-108614.html
Viacom18 appoints Rajesh Iyer to lead Colors Bangla, Odia, Tamil, Gujarati
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-appoints-rajesh-iyer-to-lead-colors-bangla-odia-tamil-colors-gujarati-108697.html
Ankhi Das, Facebook's public policy director for India, steps down
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/ankhi-das-facebooks-public-policy-director-for-india-steps-down-108666.html
For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube