Viacom18 appoints Rajesh Iyer to lead Colors Bangla, Odia, Tamil, Gujarati

Iyer is no stranger to Viacom18, having served the organisation for 6 years when he led the marketing portfolio of the network’s flagship GEC Colors

Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Rajesh Iyer to take on independent charge of Colors Bangla, Colors Odia, Colors Tamil and Colors Gujarati.

Speaking about the appointment, Rahul Joshi, MD, Network18 said: “Regional broadcast entertainment is a key pillar in our endeavour to chart out a high-growth path for Viacom18. India is witnessing an unprecedented boom in the segment and agility is the need of the hour to get to leadership positions in our existing regional markets. With his years of leadership experience across TV and digital ecosystems, Rajesh is ably poised to take on the challenges presented by the genre and successfully grow the business.”

Rajesh Iyer joined Network18 in March 2019 and has worked closely with the leadership team therein, to spearhead new initiatives. Prior to this and as part of the broadcast leadership team at ZEEL, Rajesh successfully launched its second GEC ‘&TV’ in 2015. He is no stranger to Viacom18, having served the organisation for 6 years when he led the marketing portfolio of the network’s flagship GEC COLORS. He has also worked with Star, YuppTV and Ambience Publicis/Ogilvy & Mather.

Ravish Kumar will continue to lead the network’s regional broadcast forays in Kannada and Marathi. Both Rajesh and Ravish will work closely to grow the regional broadcast footprint of Viacom18.