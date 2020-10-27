Ankhi Das, Facebook's public policy director for India, steps down

Facebook Inc's public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has stepped down.

She will pursue interests in public service, the company has said.

Talking about her departure, Das stated, "I have decided to step down from facebook after long service to its mission of connecting people and building communities to pursue my personal interest in public service."

"When I joined Facebook in 2011, internet growth in the country was woefully low and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed. We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that mission has largely been met," she added.

Commenting on Das’ decision, Ajit Mohan, FB India head, said, “Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years. She has been a part of my leadership team over the last 2 years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future.