Festive Advertising: Brand campaigns that are lighting up our screens 

From Lifestyle to Sunlight, we take a look at ads that have managed to create some noise with their festive communication

In the pursuit to catch consumer attention and a place in the shopping cart brands leave no stone unturned, more so in the festive season when buying sentiments are at a peak.

This festive season that has come after a dry spell, courtesy COVID-19, brings brands the perfect opportunity to attract buyers through occasion-based advertising.

Muted consumer sentiments due to the lockdown had brought businesses to a standstill with several brands cutting down on advertising owing to the lull. All eyes are now on the upcoming festive season to bring back the feel-good days of advertising back. And finally, with the festive season setting in, some optimism has started to shine through after a prolonged period of doom and gloom.

Festive ads are back but this time with a different narrative of celebrating responsibly with social-distancing and safety in mind. However, for any brand to create a clutter-breaking festive campaign, it’s important to not just portray these realities but to find the underlying connect between the festival and what the brand stands for.

Here are some brands that have led with agility and adapted to the new narrative albeit creatively. Check out Part 1 of e4m’s festive ads chart? Read on...

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers has launched its Diwali ad focusing on the #TraditionOfTogetherness while also saluting frontline warriors for their selfless service in the fight against COVID-19. The campaign video, which highlights the #TraditionOfTogetherness, has neighbours joining hands to brighten the Diwali celebrations of one such family, with a gift that is bound to bring about smiles. We like how Kalyan Jewellers reiterates the message of the need for each of us to support one another while also keeping alive the festive spirit, albeit on a more intimate scale.

Sunlight

Hindustan Unilever’s detergent brand Sunlight recently launched a new campaign telling people that they can make the best of present circumstances, enjoy the Durga Puja festivities and live life in colour.

Conceptualised by Mindshare India and SVF Brands, the #SunlightJibonerRong campaign celebrates the colours of life through a music video featuring actors Alaknanda Ray, Srabanti Chatterjee and Abir Chatterjee. We love how the creative concludes on a note of heart-warming family feelings and brings forth the true essence of Pujo. Sunlight wants to drive home the message that no matter the situation, the brand wants them to live life in colour and hold on to the colours of life forever and delivers it rather colourfully.

The soundtrack has been composed by Ranajoy Bhattacherjee and sung by playback singer Lagnajita Chakraborty. Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the music video exhibits the magnificent display of Kolkata’s Bonedi Bari (grand old mansions owned by aristocratic families) and the Durga Puja, setting a familiar festive mood for the audience.

Lifestyle

Retail brand Lifestyle has launched a festive campaign titled ‘Dil Se Diwali’ inspired by the joyful feelings that the festival of light ushers in. We like how the campaign takes a leap from 2019 to capture the heart of the celebrations in the context of the recent times where everyone is looking forward to dress up and dispel the gloom by celebrating Diwali in their own unique way.

Moreover, the campaign considers all the different ways of celebrations, big or small, encouraging people to spread the brightness and joy in their own way. It consists of two digital films with two-part storytelling, with two different Diwali celebrations, accentuated by a memorable song. The films beautifully deliver the message of “celebrating the way your heart wishes” in a new way.

Lifebuoy

Tapping into the insight of the message of bringing back Pujo next year instead of virus, Lifebuoy has rolled out three TVCs, focusing on maintaining basic hygiene using their hand sanitizers when visiting pandals or going to collect ‘Pujor Chanda’. The ads reiterate the points of maintaining distance and we like how they have taken a humorous approach saying use elbows to meet, instead of hugging. ‘Aasche bochor aabar hobe’ (It will again happen next year) - Pujo, not the virus.

YES BANK

YES BANK kicked off the festive season with ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’ campaign. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, the campaign kicked off with a digital film, which highlights YES BANK’s commitment to customer centricity and inspires customers to spread the joy of the festive season in the lives of their loved ones. The ad film takes viewers through six relatable situations emphasizing the underlining theme of ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’ with relevant brand product plug-ins, while highlighting the differentiated banking experience offered by YES BANK. The way the ad underscores YES BANK’s focus on customer-centricity comes across well. It is being promoted across social and digital media, OTT networks, digital news publisher networks and the bank’s digital assets and branches.

Duroflex

The upcoming festive season may not be grand this year and the exchange of gifts might be limited too. Keeping in mind the new normal, Duroflex has conveyed a unique message through its new communication of celebrating a safe Diwali by giving the gift of good sleep this festive season to yourself and your loved ones thus highlighting its signature range - Duropedic, a doctor recommended orthopedic mattress range.

What stands out is how the film sheds light upon the current reality of Indian homes where a family is preparing to celebrate Diwali but finds their son tired and stressed with work and hence they decide to give him something meaningful this season with the gift of good sleep. The new communication well encourages consumers to prioritize health and safety of themselves and their loved ones. Relatable and done well.