Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by saw an array of people movements across the M&E and advertising industries.

While we broke some of the key announcements, we also reported about trending issues and topics like the boycott of Chinese brands like TikTok and its repercussions, and the row over fairness creams and related ads.

The Indian government has banned TikTok, Shareit and 57 other Chinese apps. The government has said the apps are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

With TikTok out of scene, Indian apps will now eye a larger share of the digital marketing pie. While apps like ShareChat are already being used by FMCG, telecom, gaming and e-commerce sectors, others like Roposo and Chingari would surely enter the marketers’ media mix.

Vijay Koshy made a comeback to TVF as President. Koshy has over 20 years of experience in the business of content.

Manav Sethi joined Octro Inc as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Sethi was earlier Group Chief Marketing Officer for Eros International.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers appointed former L&K Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anil Nair as Independent Director. The move has been taken with the aim to enhance digital-first strategy to strengthen connect with new-age audiences.

Basant Dhawan has joined Twenty First Century Media as CEO. Prior to this, Dhawan was leading CNN News18, CNBC TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Bazaar channels for Network18.

We also reported Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company (Asia Pacific) and Chairman, Star & Disney India, saying that the COVID pandemic and the China-India face-off have led to an “unprecedented mix of storm and crisis" and that they will have to "figure out a different monetisation model" for IPL if the boycott of Chinese companies continue.

We explored if HUL dropping ‘fair’ was an attempt to change the brand DNA. Industry experts have been mostly of the opinion that the name change brings up a whole new proposition for the brand.