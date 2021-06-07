Yes Bank ropes in Ritesh Mehta as Senior VP, Marketing & Communications

Public sector banking giant, Yes Bank has recently roped in Ritesh Mehta as Senior VP, Marketing & Communications. He will be managing their communication strategy and its execution.

Prior to this, Mehta was AVP- Corporate Communications at State Bank of India where he managed PR activities across businesses and worked with top management to drive banks communications objectives. He also looked after media activities and media relations and more.

Mehta is an experienced journalist turned communication professional with good domain knowledge of Banking and Finance sector, Infrastructure sector. He has worked across streams such as Media, PR Agency and Large corporates during his 12+ years of career.



During his reporting days at Zee News, he has reported on multiple sectors including regulators like RBI and SEBI. He has also covered major corporate developments like Infosys Restructuring, Satyam Scam, Ambani Brothers Reunion, to name a few.



After his journalism journey, Mehta took the PR route and joined Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager in the BFSI sector. He is also a visiting Professor at Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)