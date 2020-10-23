Raza Khan joins udaan as Head, PR & Communications

Raza Khan has joined udaan as its Head PR and Communications.

Khan has made a move after a 14-year-long stint at Bharti Enterprises. In his last role, he was working as Head- Group Corporate Communications where he was helming the communications function for the Bharti Group Companies including Bharti Airtel, Bharti Retail, FieldFresh, Bharti Realty and Bharti Foundation, the philanthropy arm of the Group.

He took to LinkedIn to make the announcement: “Happy to share with you that after 14 exciting, full-of-learning and action-packed years at Bharti, I am embarking on another exciting journey at India’s fastest unicorn - #udaan. Founded in 2016 by Sujeet Kumar, Amod Malviya and Vaibhav Gupta, with a vision to empower #MSMEs and the #farming community, udaan is one of the largest B2B e-commerce companies in the country. With technology as an enabler, udaan is making a significant impact on the lives of millions of #entrepreneurs in rural and urban India to solve core trade-related problems facing small, medium and large businesses.

"Had very insightful discussions with the three Co-founders and the team at udaan on the scale of intervention that udaan plans to make to the lives of these entrepreneurs through its unique business model - e-commerce platform (udaan), logistics & supply chain arm (udaan Express) and credit arm (udaan Capital). Leveraging technology, udaan is enabling small & medium businesses and farmers access to the national market, providing efficient, transparent and convenient transactions, factors that are extremely critical for #entrepreneurship to thrive in any country.

"I look forward to working with the highly motivated team at #udaan towards achieving the mission of empowering #MSMEs and #farmers, two most important pillars of our economy. I thank all of you for your help in my previous stint, and look forward to your support and guidance in making my small contribution towards empowering Bharat ke entrepreneurs. #BharatKiUdaan #atmanirbharbharat .”

Khan is a seasoned public relations professional with over two decades of experience in diverse sectors. An expert in Corporate Reputation, Brand Management and Crisis Communication, he has handled some challenging assignments for leading corporates in the country. Prior to Bharti Enterprises, Khan has been into leadership roles at various other organizations like Genesis BCW, Perfect Relations and Viom.

Udaan is a Business-to-Business (B2B) eCommerce platform, leveraging mobile internet technology to redefine distribution in India solving core trade problems for small, medium and large businesses across India. With operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home and kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise. The platform enables logistics and SME financing through its ecosystem services of udaan Express and udaan Capital.