'54% of sellers look for value and convenience when choosing a platform'

OLX Autos is one of the most important verticals of OLX. The pre-owned car industry has witnessed exceptional growth over the last 2 years. Factors like chip shortage and inclination towards personal mobility due to the pandemic, resulted in the growth of the pre-owned car market. OLX Autos recently launched 5th edition of the Auto Note with one of the most renowned research firms CRISIL, followed by the launch of a new TVC campaign called ‘Price nahin, surprise milega’.

Through the campaign and its accompanying TVCs, the brand aims to raise awareness about its best price proposition and encourage sellers to consider OLX Autos when selling their pre-owned cars. Other benefits such as transparency in the process with no hidden charges, free inspection, and RC transfer also strengthen the claim by addressing multiple customer concerns, as does the legacy and trust that has defined the parent brand over the years.

Sapna Arora - CMO, PRO, and Regional Brand Head at OLX India briefed about the campaign, OLX betting big on automobile market via their campaigns, addressing common issues customers face while selling their automobiles online.

Could you brief us about the new ‘Price nahi, surprise milega’ campaign? What was the idea behind it?



Our latest campaign ‘Price nahin, surprise milega’ aims to raise awareness on the brand’s best price proposition and encourage sellers to consider OLX Autos when selling their pre-owned cars. In addition to not being able to find an ideal platform that fulfils every possible expectation of a seller, realizing barriers including hidden charges, lack of information about the car’s worth, etc., whcih add up to compound dissatisfaction by them.

The TVC’s assure sellers that they can always expect the best prices for their cars on this platform. Moreover, benefits such as no hidden charges, free inspection, and RC transfer also strengthen the claim by addressing multiple customer concerns. The ad films successfully convey that the customers are offered the best price along with the seamless experience of selling a car on OLX Autos’ platform.







What are some of the most common/frequent issues that car owners face while selling their automobiles online?

One of the most common issues faced by a car owner while selling their car/bike is finding the right and legitimate buyer, especially for the ones coming online and selling their cars for the first time. In addition, our research also shows that getting the best price of their vehicle is the key need of the sellers. 54% of the sellers look for value and convenience, and 32% of them place car value as the key factor in choosing a platform. There are multiple barriers in realising the best price, including being unaware of the actual market value vs the expected value, which is one of the most common issues faced by consumers selling cars online.

How is OLX betting big on the automobile market via their campaigns?

OLX Autos, the pre-owned car platform, has been one of the most important verticals of OLX. The legacy and expertise of the mother brand add credibility to the proposition. Additionally, RTBs signifying transparent processes (No hidden charges) and other value added services (free inspection and RC transfer) further strengthen the claim.

Tell us about the age demographic that you aim to target through this campaign and the reason behind it



Our focus is on non-metro cities. Also, our initiatives are for the millennials in the country, since they are one of the key drivers of the pre-owned car industry. This forms the lynchpin for us to grow our consumer base significantly and our marketing budget allocation reflects the same.

How has the media contributed to driving the campaign?



OLX has very effectively leveraged traditional media such as television, print, OOH, and radio. However, as digital usage has shot through the roof, there is no gainsaying that it is an integral part of our media mix. We have also launched the ‘Price nahi, surprise milega' campaign on famous shows like 'The Kapil Sharma Show; and 'T-20 World Cup' for greater visibility.

