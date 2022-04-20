Yes Bank CMO Jasneet Bachal moves on

Bachal has been associated with Yes Bank for over two years

Jasneet Bachal, the CMO of Yes Bank, has moved on, as per media reports.

She is reportedly exiting this month-end but her next move is still not known.

Bachal has been associated with Yes Bank for over two years.

Prior to this, she was with Kotak Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)