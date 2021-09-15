Snap Inc appoints Jacqueline Beauchere as first Global Head of Platform Safety

Prior to this, Beauchere has spent over 20 years at Microsoft leading the company’s commitment to safer, more trusted online experiences for people of all ages and technical abilities

In continuation to ramp up its efforts around user safety, Snap has announced the appointment of Jacqueline Beauchere as its first Global Head of Platform Safety.

Beauchere will represent its safety work to regulators, lawmakers and partners and help advise on new policies and initiatives.

In addition to her role at Microsoft, Beauchere currently represents the technology industry as the international policy board member of the WeProtect Global Alliance, launched by the U.K. government in 2015. She is a member of INHOPE’s Advisory Board, and serves on the international steering committee of the anti-hate and anti-bullying initiative, the Power of Zero. She has previously served as Microsoft’s representative to the National Cyber Security Alliance, the Technology Coalition, and the Family Online Safety Institute, among others. Beauchere has spent over 20 years at Microsoft leading the company’s commitment to safer, more trusted online experiences for people of all ages and technical abilities. Last month, the UK government awarded Beauchere a prestigious honor as a Member to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of her decades-long work on child online protection and more recently her contributions to combatting terrorism and violent extremism in the digital space primary through the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.

Jennifer Stout, Head of Global Public Policy, said, “Snapchat is a place to connect with your close friends and loved ones. The safety of our Indian community has always been of paramount importance to us, and has directly formed the app’s architecture, our product design decisions, our policies, and enforcement efforts. It’s been a strong year for Snapchat in India and with this growth, we are committed to helping parents, stakeholders and advocates understand how young people experience our products and how we approach critical issues around safety and trust. There is no one better suited to help us accomplish this than Jacqueline, and this work will only become more important as we deepen our focus into augmented reality and the future of computing.”

