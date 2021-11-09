Shwetal Basu roped in as Chief of Marketing and Communication by Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop, India’s fashion and beauty destination has announced the appointment of Shwetal Basu as Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication with effect from 28th October 2021 to lead its marketing mandate. Shwetal has a strong experience of close to two decades in customer behavior, marketing, and communications, across multiple industries such as FMCG, telecom, security services, banking, and retail.

Basu brings to the table a deep understanding of the consumer across demographics and geographies to create successful marketing strategies in sync with the brand’s vision.

Venugopal G Nair, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are delighted to welcome Shwetal as Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication. Her ability, leadership skills, and experience to provide creative and innovative solutions will add tremendous value to the organization. We feel we have found a right fit to lead the marketing organization.”

Speaking on her appointment, Shwetal Basu as Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication says, “I am excited to be a part of Shoppers Stop’s incredible journey. It is one of the leading retail brands in the country, that has evolved meticulously with the changing consumer dynamics and environment. I am eager to add value, consistently innovate, and ensure an effective marketing strategy in-line with the brand’s goal.”

In her previous stints, she was associated with Metro Brands Ltd, Aditya Birla Retail Ltd among others.

