Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari resigns, B Govindarajan to take charge

Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield Vinod Dasari has decided to step down from the company, Eicher Motors has reportedly said. Dasari has also resigned as the Director (Whole Time) of Eicher Motors Ltd. The resignation will come into effect from August 13.



Dasari would be succeeded by B Govindarajan, who has been the chief operating officer of Royal Enfield since 2013.



"Effective August 18, he (Govindarajan) will be inducted as a Wholetime Director on the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd and will take on as Executive Director - Royal Enfield," the company reportedly said in a press release.

Some media reports say, according to Eicher Motors, Dasari has decided to resign from the helm of Royal Enfield to dedicate time towards his passion in the affordable healthcare sector.

"He recently set up and inaugurated a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai, and intends to commit his time towards the cause of building affordable and accessible healthcare facilities," the report quoted the company as saying.

Dasari was appointed as Royal Enfield's CEO in April 2019. Prior to joining Royal Enfield, Dasari was the CEO and managing director of Ashok Leyland.

