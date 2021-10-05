Shreyas Bhatt joins Ather Energy as Lead – PR & Influencer Management

Previously, Bhatt was associated with Royal Enfield where he contributed as Manager – Corporate Communications

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 11:39 AM
Shreyas Bhatt

Shreyas Bhatt has joined Ather Energy as Lead – PR & Influencer Management. Here, as a part of the Marketing team, he is responsible for creating and managing public relations campaigns, media outreach and external communications for the brand. 

Previously, Bhatt was associated with Royal Enfield where he contributed as Manager – Corporate Communications. With 9 years of experience at Royal Enfield, he initiated and managed public relations and BTL campaigns including paid media and content partnership initiatives at the brand and sub-brand level as well across global markets and in India. 

A corporate and brand communications professional with over 11 years of experience, Bhatt has developed expertise in handling public relations campaigns and BTL marketing activities in India and several other developing and developed markets across the globe. He has also been a part of agencies and corporates like Genesis Burson Marsteller and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications.

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Royal enfield Ather Energy Shreyas Bhatt Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Smriti Saxena

Smriti Saxena joins Dyson Technologies as PR & Communications Lead
59 minutes ago

ena chakravorty

Ena Chakravorty joins Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan as Group Head of PR Communications
1 hour ago

kaur

Hill+Knowlton ropes in Shubhreet Kaur as Director of Creative Services
17 hours ago