Shreyas Bhatt joins Ather Energy as Lead – PR & Influencer Management

Shreyas Bhatt has joined Ather Energy as Lead – PR & Influencer Management. Here, as a part of the Marketing team, he is responsible for creating and managing public relations campaigns, media outreach and external communications for the brand.

Previously, Bhatt was associated with Royal Enfield where he contributed as Manager – Corporate Communications. With 9 years of experience at Royal Enfield, he initiated and managed public relations and BTL campaigns including paid media and content partnership initiatives at the brand and sub-brand level as well across global markets and in India.

A corporate and brand communications professional with over 11 years of experience, Bhatt has developed expertise in handling public relations campaigns and BTL marketing activities in India and several other developing and developed markets across the globe. He has also been a part of agencies and corporates like Genesis Burson Marsteller and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications.

