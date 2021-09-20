Shubhranshu Singh to leave Royal Enfield

Singh will reportedly seek a bigger global role outside and is currently on his notice period

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 10:25 AM
Shubhranshu Singh

Shubhranshu Singh, the global head of marketing at Royal Enfield, has put in his papers say media reports. Singh, who has headlined the launch of models such as Interceptor, Thunderbird X and Meteor, will reportedly seek a bigger global role outside and is currently on his notice period.

The company is reportedly seeing a slew of exits at the top level following the resignation of CEO Vinod Dasari. Lalit Malik, the Chief Commercial Officer, has also stepped down, according to a news outlet.

