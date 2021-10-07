90% of video consumption is happening in regional languages: Shubranshu Singh

Singh, Global Head - Marketing, Royal Enfield, addressed the topic 'The growing presence of Southern brands in the global context', at The Dakshin Diaries conference

At the inaugural edition of The Dakshin Diaries—a series that focuses on brand stories based out of South India, Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head - Marketing, Royal Enfield spoke on, “The Growing Presence of Southern Brands in the Global Context.”

At the outset, Singh underlined how Southern India is the pillar of our economy. Speaking about the global leaders that have a south connection, he said, “Some of the biggest managerial talents have emerged from South. This includes N. Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, and many others. South has always been a great inspiration.”

Singh also highlighted a very lesser known fact - a lot of affluent people live in rural areas and this was especially true of South. He also referred to a recent report that highlights the power of the vernacular.

“90 percent of the total video consumption is happening in the regional languages and digital advertising in vernacular is more impactful than the same in English,” pointed Singh.

“The internet user base in India is 75 crore and counting. Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and other Indian languages are richer in content and much higher in engagement. This is especially true for South India states, which has local popular language cinema, local language publishers, etc,” he added.

Royal Enfield is proudly Indian while being a global British brand and Chennai is its home, shared Singh.

Speaking about engaging with the loyal community of Royal Enfield, Singh said, “The chemistry, the evolution of the brand and the content, while it's universal in application, but in execution, our focus gets tweaked. Even during the lockdown, we have engaged with our community and created content irrespective of the riding. Most of it was user-generated content.”

“Whether it is Barcelona, Mumbai, or Madurai, we are the same brand when we meet the consumers. But we are very sensitive and sensible about who the consumer is in a particular location versus the other location”, shared Singh.

