Panasonic India elevates Manish Sharma as Chairman

Panasonic Corporation has elevated Manish Sharma to the position of Chairman and President of Panasonic India. Additionally, Sharma will assume responsibility of leading the Panasonic Operational Excellence India, and Panasonic India Appliances Company, Lifestyle Updates Business Division. He has served as the President & CEO at Panasonic India and South Asia and was the first Indian and the youngest leader to become an Executive Officer at the Corporation. Sharma has contributed to transforming the company into a front-runner by utilizing his deep understanding of the business to elevate the strategic opportunities and developments across businesses, the company said.

Commenting on his new role, Manish Sharma, Chairman and President, Panasonic India said, “My association with Panasonic began in 2008, and it is an honour to assume this new role to broaden the brand’s vision. I look forward to strengthening Panasonic’s business in the region with a strong partner and customer ecosystem as well as pursuing new opportunities that will propel the company into the next stage of growth.”

Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008 and has been pivotal in spearheading the growth and transformation of Panasonic India from a consumer electronics company to a technology solutions company. He had joined the organization as a marketing lead for Panasonic’s consumer electronics and home appliances division. In 2010, he was elevated to the position of director of sales and marketing, after which he became the managing director of Panasonic India in April 2012, and in 2016, he was moved to the position of CEO of the business. Prior to this, he worked with Haier, Samsung, and LG Hotline in the past. He holds an engineering degree from the Bhilai Institute of Technology.

