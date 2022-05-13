Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Amit Haria as CFO

Prior to this, Haria was the VP - Accounts and Finance and a key member of the executive leadership team at the company

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., today has promoted Amit Haria as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to this, Amit was the Vice President-Accounts and Finance and a key member of the executive leadership team at Shemaroo. In his new role, Amit will be leading the financial and business affairs of the company.

Amit has been associated with Shemaroo for almost 15 years. He was instrumental in steering the company’s Initial Public Offer (IPO) successfully in 2014. His expertise in financial management and strategic planning has ensured smooth functioning of all systems with compliance being taken care diligently.

Hiren Gada, CEO-Shemaroo Entertainment commented, “We are delighted to announce this new development and congratulate Amit on his new role. Amit’s promotion is aptly timed as we are ready for the leap to lead the exciting future of entertainment, I am confident that he will bring a valuable, holistic perspective to drive our ambitious growth plans while staying true to our vision and core values.”

Amit Haria, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Shemaroo Entertainment added, “I am excited to take up the new role and steer the company’s growth aligned with its overall ambitions. I am truly inspired by the organisation’s work ethics, its culture of innovation, and the core values upon which its foundations rest. This is an exciting time for the media and entertainment industry and I am thrilled to be a part of this new exhilarating journey.”

Amit has a rich experience of over 22 years in the field of finance and accounts. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, and a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai. He holds a Diploma in Information Systems Audit (DISA) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Some of his core competencies include raising finance, strategic/financial planning, management of offshore subsidiaries, problem resolution, cash flow management, and liaising with banks, amongst others.

