Srinivasan Nadadhur named Chief Financial Officer of eClerx Services

eClerx Services Ltd., a specialist process management, automation, and analytics company listed on the Mumbai and National Stock Exchanges of India, appointed Srinivasan Nadadhur as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

He will be responsible for financial operations, compliances, risk management, and organic and inorganic strategy.

Srinivasan Nadadhur has been with eClerx since 2009 and, prior to this, ran delivery for the company’s fast-growing Financial Markets business. He has over twenty years of industry experience and, in his career, has worked with the best financial services technology and operations organisations across India and Singapore.

“During his over a decade with the firm, Srini has overseen various aspects of our increasingly complex Financial Markets business, and that business has nearly doubled since he took over its operational leadership seven years ago. Srini understands our business well and is very conversant with the close interplay of operations and technology-a key differentiator of our business. We are very confident of his success in his new role" said Anjan Malik, Co-Founder, eClerx.

"This is a great opportunity, with a steep learning curve given the role’s breadth and criticality. I look forward to building on my predecessor’s great work across financial operations, compliances, risk management, and organic and inorganic strategy, and to helping shape the next chapter of growth for this incredible company,” said Srinivasan Nadadhur, CFO, eClerx.

Srinivasan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Gujarat University and a post-graduate diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

