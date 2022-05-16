BIG FM elevates Sunil Kumaran as Chief Operating Officer

BIG FM has recently announced the elevation of Sunil Kumaran as the Chief Operating Officer. Kumaran will spearhead revenue (Sales, Sales Support, Revenue Maximization, Account Planning) and technical functions besides continuing his current responsibility of brand (Programming, Marketing & Solutions) and boosting digital growth of the network.

Formerly Chief Brand and Digital Officer of BIG FM, Kumaran has been associated with the radio network for close to 11 years and comes with an experience of over two decades in the radio industry. The announcement by BIG FM is in line with the radio network’s evolving marketing dynamics and growth estimation in the space of multiple avenues, which will be optimised by Kumaran through innovation and development.

Speaking about his new role, Kumaran said, “We are going through a transformative time in our journey at BIG. Tapping into our strengths, we have embarked on an aggressive growth plan to leverage the opportunities presented by the fast evolving digital landscape. I am happy to move into this role where I get to work with a top-of-the-line cross functional team, to drive this evolution and growth.”

Adding on, Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “Sunil is a proven leader and we aim to leverage every ounce of his superpowers as a revenue, product, content, and marketing visionary to write BIG FM’s success story. His remarkable brand commitment, together with strategic vision, navigating through changing industry dynamics, constant client/listener focus, leading teams and setting them up for success and understanding of how we come together at BIG FM to execute against opportunities in a collaborative way will open up avenues for BIG FM to create newer milestones. Here is wishing Sunil all the very best in his new assignment. I am confident in the commitment and the ability of our teams to rise to this challenge and script the biggest comeback story of the Post Covid era.”

