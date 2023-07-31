Omnicom Media Group India elevates Deep Singh as National Head of Strategy

Omnicom Media Group India has announced the elevation of Deep Singh as its National Head of Strategy. Deep ascends to this position from his successful stint as PHD India’s Strategy Lead since Feb 2021, read a press release.

Fortifying OMG’s strategic firepower in the market, in his new role, Deep embarks on a collaborative journey with the Group and its CEOs and Chief Growth Officer to deliver on ambitious growth targets and pitches for new business opportunities. A key focus will be the wide-scale adoption of Omni’s product suite – Omnicom’s precision marketing and insights platform, to deliver outstanding business outcomes. Having demonstrated his astute decision-making skills and acumen at PHD, Deep will now be tasked with addressing the strategic requirements of OMD and PHD India’s key clients, leveraging the agency’s future-facing offerings to help clients unlock new potential and building a strong, strategic foothold for Omnicom Media Group in the market, while working with key stakeholders to simplfy the complex.

This appointment adds to a series of strategic elevations within the organization, further exemplifying the Group’s steadfast commitment to driving growth for its people.

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise, Deep will also be pivotal in establishing OMG India as a forward-thinking organization at the forefront of strategic innovation. Deep has over 17 years of experience in the fields of advertising, media, brand, process consulting and teaching. Before joining PHD, Deep was leading the Strategy product at Mindshare for its North and East regions, where he steered the blueprint for illustrious brands like GSK, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson, Pizza Hut, KFC and Urban Clap. He has also lent his expertise over the years across roles at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide and Elephant Design.

Speaking about his new role, Deep said, “I am excited to take on this role and help accelerate OMG India’s strategic footprint. Agility and strategic superiority are paramount in maintaining a competitive edge and I’m keen on leveraging these frameworks to meet the growing needs of the marketplace. My focus will be on leading the organization’s strategic initiatives and ensuring that we navigate the areas of emerging possibilities to deliver scalable business solutions and growth for us and our clients.”a

