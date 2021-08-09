Madison Media elevates Abhik Banerjee to COO Madison Media Plus to lead Delhi office

Madison Media has just announced that the Agency has promoted Abhik Banerjee to Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Plus to lead its Delhi office.

Abhik Banerjee has overall 17 years of experience and joined Madison Media in 2012. Over the last 9 years, he has played a key role in Madison Media’s Mumbai office, leading accounts such as Asian Paints, Abbott and Liebherr, amongst others.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “Abhik, who has been acclaimed as a Client leader of the Year in our industry awards a few years ago, personifies the Madison spirit of undying client orientation, innovation, passion and executional brilliance. It is very satisfying when we can promote our internal talent to handle new challenges. I have full confidence in Abhik taking our Delhi office to new heights.”

Says Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus, “I am excited and look forward to adding value to the organization with my new role and additional responsibilities. I am thrilled to take on the challenges and opportunities it will bring.”

Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown media agency that started media operations in 1995, was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World in 2019. Comvergence attributed 211Mn$ of new business wins to Madison Media, double that of the next Agency in its Business Barometer Report for 2020. Similarly, Recma gave Madison Media the top score of A+ in its Comp Pitches Report for 2020. The Agency is also ranked the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. Some other Agency accolades include Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2020, Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020 and 2021. Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 250 awards since 2019.

Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue-chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, gaana.com, and many others. Madison Media is part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.

