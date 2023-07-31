Kevin Mayer back at Disney
As per reports, Bob Iger has brought back Mayer along with Tom Staggs as advisors for the network’s TV business
Disney has brought back Kevin Mayer as "advisors" for the network's TV business, media networks have reported.
Tom Staggs has also been appointed in an advisory role.
As per reports, the two executives were part of Bob Iger's team during his first stint.
This comes within weeks of Iger's contract as CEO being extended for two more years.
The company has said Iger will remain on the post till December 31, 2026
Infomo Global names ex-Softbank India Head and Airtel CEO Manoj Kohli as Chief Mentor
Kohli will lead Infomo Global’s mission to deliver advanced advertising personalization to the ad ecosystem worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 1:21 PM | 2 min read
Infomo Global has announced that Manoj Kohli will be joining the company as Chief Mentor.
The former SoftBank India head will lead Infomo Global’s mission to deliver advanced advertising personalization to the ad ecosystem worldwide.
“We are honored and excited to welcome Manoj as Infomo’s Chief Mentor. His vast experience, credibility, insights, and wisdom in technology industry and commerce sectors will be great accelerants for our global growth and success,” says Ananda Rao, Managing Director and Group CEO of Infomo Global.
Rao further said, “Manoj is uniquely suited for the mentor position. He leads from the side, as a patient and supportive collaborator; teaching, guiding, and encouraging his teams. The folks at Airtel and SoftBank testify to that.”
Speaking on the new role, Kohli said, “I’ve been impressed by what the Infomo team has achieved, and I was honored to be asked to join. At SoftBank, we invested in and nurtured some of the leaders in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Infomo is doing cutting edge work in AI and ML for advertising. Consumers all over the world want privacy and personalization, and the Infomo platform delivers both in new and exciting ways.” Talking about the cookieless era, Kohli commented, “With the era of cookies coming to an end, the $700 billion advertising industry is in turmoil, and Infomo is poised to deliver solutions that will make it a global leader.”
Kohli joins Infomo with over 40 years of experience after having spent 16 years in leadership roles in the manufacturing sector before heading up mobile startup Escotel to achieve market leadership in three key Indian markets.
As the CEO of Bharti Airtel from 2002 to 2015, Kohli was instrumental in transforming the company into the second largest telco in the world. He led the formation of Airtel’s DTH service, and Indus, the largest tower company in the world.
Kohli has also served as the Country Head for SoftBank India, where he managed the company’s US$14 billion investment strategy in India. He was instrumental in mentoring portfolio companies including some of the most successful startups—such as OLA, Paytm, OYO, Flipkart, Swiggy, Delhivery, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, Meesho, InMobi, FirstCry, and Uber—in the world.
Raunak Pachisia joins ZMCL as Assistant VP-Marketing
Prior to this, Pachisia was Assistant General Manager-Marketing at ABP Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Raunak Pachisia has joined as Assistant Vice President Marketing at Zee Media Corporation Limited.
Prior to this, Pachisia was Assistant General Manager-Marketing at ABP Network. He was with the media company for over 7 years.
He was earlier with Samsung Electronics for nearly 4 years as Brand-Manager.
Pachisia has also been associated with Videocon Industries in a senior marketing role.
Pranav Kapur joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as VP of Account Management
Kapur was earlier Associate Vice President at BBDO Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 12:30 PM | 2 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Pranav Kapur as Vice President, Account Management. Kapur has a wealth of experience in marketing and communications, which he brings to this new position.
As an integral part of the team, Kapur will report to Atin Wahal, Executive Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and play a pivotal role in spearheading the development of brand and business solutions in an integrated approach.
Kapur's past experience as Associate Vice President at BBDO Worldwide, coupled with over a decade of delivering successful brand solutions across diverse industries such as Automobile, BFSI, Alcobev, and FMCG, has positioned him as an invaluable asset to the agency. He has made a significant contribution to well-known brands like Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motorcycles, Ford India, Videocon, HDFC ERGO, Jack Daniels, and KFC.
Commenting on Kapur’s appointment, Atin said, “We warmly welcome Pranav to the evergrowing team at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. We are delighted to have him onboard at such a high point, marked with great wins and amazing work by the agency. I believe Pranav will perfectly align with our core belief of ‘Our Clients’ Business is our Business,’ as he aims to become a valuable business partner to our clients. His extensive experience across various categories and domains will undoubtedly benefit our clients tremendously.”
Pranav stated, “I firmly believe that brands require not only agencies but also business growth partners. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi exemplifies this philosophy every day with their integrated offering of ‘Power of One.’ I am thrilled to collaborate with Atin and Paritosh to further fuel the growth of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, an agency that is already making significant strides.”
Omnicom Media Group India elevates Deep Singh as National Head of Strategy
Singh was earlier PHD India’s Strategy Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 10:38 AM | 2 min read
Omnicom Media Group India has announced the elevation of Deep Singh as its National Head of Strategy. Deep ascends to this position from his successful stint as PHD India’s Strategy Lead since Feb 2021, read a press release.
Fortifying OMG’s strategic firepower in the market, in his new role, Deep embarks on a collaborative journey with the Group and its CEOs and Chief Growth Officer to deliver on ambitious growth targets and pitches for new business opportunities. A key focus will be the wide-scale adoption of Omni’s product suite – Omnicom’s precision marketing and insights platform, to deliver outstanding business outcomes. Having demonstrated his astute decision-making skills and acumen at PHD, Deep will now be tasked with addressing the strategic requirements of OMD and PHD India’s key clients, leveraging the agency’s future-facing offerings to help clients unlock new potential and building a strong, strategic foothold for Omnicom Media Group in the market, while working with key stakeholders to simplfy the complex.
This appointment adds to a series of strategic elevations within the organization, further exemplifying the Group’s steadfast commitment to driving growth for its people.
Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise, Deep will also be pivotal in establishing OMG India as a forward-thinking organization at the forefront of strategic innovation. Deep has over 17 years of experience in the fields of advertising, media, brand, process consulting and teaching. Before joining PHD, Deep was leading the Strategy product at Mindshare for its North and East regions, where he steered the blueprint for illustrious brands like GSK, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson, Pizza Hut, KFC and Urban Clap. He has also lent his expertise over the years across roles at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide and Elephant Design.
Speaking about his new role, Deep said, “I am excited to take on this role and help accelerate OMG India’s strategic footprint. Agility and strategic superiority are paramount in maintaining a competitive edge and I’m keen on leveraging these frameworks to meet the growing needs of the marketplace. My focus will be on leading the organization’s strategic initiatives and ensuring that we navigate the areas of emerging possibilities to deliver scalable business solutions and growth for us and our clients.”a
Paresh Karan is now Finolex’s Marketing Lead
He was earlier with Microtek
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Alok Jain joins Viacom18 as president and head of Colors Hindi & regional
Jain has joined Viacom18 after a close to seven-year stint at Disney Star
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 9:43 AM | 1 min read
Minal Chauhan promoted to Associate Director of Marketing (North America) at ZEE5 Global
Minal's journey with ZEE Entertainment began in 2015
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 9:05 AM | 1 min read
ZEE5 Global has announced the promotion of Minal Chauhan to the position of Associate Director of Marketing (North America region). In her new role, Minal will continue to play a pivotal role in elevating the brand's presence in the South Asian community in the United States.
Minal's journey with ZEE Entertainment began in 2015, and over the years, she has proven to be an invaluable asset to the company. Starting with various marketing roles in North America to Mexico to the Caribbean, Minal has consistently displayed dedication and hard work in every endeavor.
Commenting on her promotion, Minal Chauhan said, "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and the trust bestowed upon me by ZEE5! I am dedicated to bringing South Asian entertainment closer to the desi diaspora in the United States! I am committed to continuing to deliver results, reaching our targets, and strengthening our relationships with key clients and partners."
As Associate Director of Marketing, Minal will play a vital role in spearheading marketing initiatives and further cementing ZEE5's position as a premier South Asian entertainment platform for the South Asian community in the United States.
