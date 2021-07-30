Dentsu's Gopa Menon to join Mindshare

Mindshare's Vinod Thadani is expected to join Dentsu at a senior group level position

Gopa Menon, Chief Operating Officer at Dentsu’s digital agency Isobar, has reportedly decided to move on after spending 12 years at the organization. He will soon join Mindshare, as per the reports.

However, Menon's new designation at Mindshare is not yet disclosed.

He joined Isobar in 2009 and has handled various roles since then including Business Head, AVP, VP and EVP. In 2019, he became Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to Dentsu, Menon was Business Group Head at GroupM India.

Previosuly, he had also worked with RMG Connect, JWT and Inc Communication.

As per reliable sources, Mindshare's Chief Digital Officer Vinod Thadani has stepped down from his position and expected to join Dentsu at a senior group level position.

