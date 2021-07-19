FoxyMoron appoints Keerthi Kumar as Group Account Director-South

Digital marketing agency FoxyMoron has appointed Keerthi Kumar as Group Account Director-South. In this new role, Keerthi will be managing client relationships, helping the agency grow its business in the southern market and leading the team in FoxyMoron’s Bengaluru office. He will also be working closely with teams across Zoo Media (the network that owns FoxyMoron and six other agencies). In this role, Keerthi will report into Prachi Bali, National Head of Client Relationships and Business Head- North, FoxyMoron.

Before starting his stint at FoxyMoron, Keerthi has led the digital mandate for HCG Cancer Hospitals, was an Account Director at Dentsu Webchutney and served as a Digital Account Manager for Phantom Ideas. Keerthi comes with 11 years of diverse industry experience in client management, brand management, digital marketing and digital/brand strategy. He has also worked on building a variety of digital campaigns for brands across industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, food and beverages, retail, fitness, fashion, online classifieds, etc. Keerthi has also played a key part in popular campaigns like Swiggy’s Voice of Hunger which won awards at Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, Kyoorius Digital Awards, Effies India, and Abbys.

Prachi Bali, National Head of Client Relationships and Business Head - North, FoxyMoron said “Keerthi’s strong relationships and experience in the south market will help strengthen the agency’s foothold in the region. His solid digital expertise will benefit not only FoxyMoron but the entire Zoo Media network.”

Speaking on the appointment, Keerthi said “FoxyMoron and the Zoo Media Network are set up with a future-ready vision. With full-funnel media and creative focus, teams are well-equipped for synchronized and efficient brand communication, brand building and digital marketing work. I'm excited to be a part of this first-of-a-kind independent media network and am looking forward to creating one of the strongest teams in the region and delivering creative excellence to marquee brands.

