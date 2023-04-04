Fintech start-up Leaf Round appoints Ramalingam Subramanian as CMO

Fintech start-up Leaf Round has announced the appointment of Ramalingam Subramanian as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Prior to joining Leaf Round, Ramalingam was the Head of Marketing at CoinDCX for three years.

Speaking on the appointment, Nishchay Nath, CEO & Co-founder said, “We are thrilled to have Ramalingam on board our team that is rapidly growing. His experience handling new asset class, finance and its underlying technology, and of course, retail sector, spans over a decade and will prove vital for our next level of growth. His role will be instrumental for devising effective strategies for further market penetration and bringing in the culture for the brand. Our goal is to evolve into one of the leading players in offering investment products that help you generate an alternative source of income in an innovative way for the Indian market.”

Ramalingam has a Master’s degree in management from the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, and has also worked across brands like Cipla, Coca Cola and TCS, where he was responsible for strategic launches and building organisational capability. Ramalingam also founded Prarambhan Creative Works, a brand and marketing agency with offices across the country.

Ramalingam Subramanian said, "I have always believed that financial independence is critical for a nation's growth. Diversification helps in achieving this independence. Having worked extensively in developing a new-age asset class to help citizens diversify, I felt there is still a strong need for products that deliver consistent returns in a safe, secure, and compliant manner. Here's where Leaf Round became an automatic choice with its vision, the founding team, and the limitless passion to solve this."

