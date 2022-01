Discovery's Shruti Tyagi joins Voot as Senior Director - Marketing

Marketing professional Shruti Tyagi has joined Viacom18 Media's video streaming platform Voot as Senior Director – Marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to Voot, she was Brand & Marketing Lead at Discovery Communications India.



Tyagi began her marketing career more than a decade back at Zee Entertainment as Brand Manager - Hindi Movie Cluster. After a 3.5-year stint at Zee, she joined Times Television Network as Senior Marketing Manager.



Tyagi has expertise in product life cycle, business planning & consumer marketing strategy with a mix of ATL, Digital, BTL & Strategic partnerships.

She has completed MBA (Advertising) from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication.

