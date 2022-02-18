CupShup promotes Nikshit Patani to VP Growth

CupShup, a full-service agency, has elevated Nikshit Patani to the position of VP-growth. He has been with CupShup for 5+ years at different levels.

Patani joined CupShup in 2017 as Operations Manager. He rose through the ranks strengthening operations, client servicing and account management.

In his new role, Nikshit will be reporting to Sourav Kumar and will be accountable for the overall growth of CupShup. He will be responsible for client relationship, retention programming, planning expansion strategy and more importantly people and process building across the organization.

Patani has an expertise in BTL Activations & Offline Advertising for 100+ brands and worked for sectors that includes FMCG, BFSI, Fintech Startups, Consumer Tech, Ed-tech, Med-tech and many more.

Talking about the new role, Patani said, “I am excited to take on the mandate of a VP Growth at CupShup. I am thankful for Sourav’s trust in my abilities and vision. The journey has been phenomenal from an Ops Manager to now VP Growth - CupShup has played a key role in my career graph, and I look forward to adding more to their growth as a company.”

Commenting on the new appointment, Sourav Kumar, Co-Founder, Cupshup said, “We are happy to have Nikshit in this new role. He deserves every bit of it, his passion and enthusiasm was palpable at the first meeting and is still intact till today. His vast experience of working across different ecosystems and his agency acumen will bring in better efficiency and add to the creative talent we have in the team.”

