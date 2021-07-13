CupShup wins digital mandate for Treebo Hotels

Cupshup will be strategizing on social media management, content marketing, and consulting Treebo on media planning

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 11:46 AM
treebo

After a competitive multi-agency pitch, CupShup, a full-service agency, has secured the digital mandate for Treebo Hotels

As part of their mandate, Cupshup will be creatively strategizing on social media management, content marketing, and consulting Treebo on media planning.

“We are excited to be associated with Treebo Hotels as it is one of the preferred hotel chains in the country. We backed our creative and strategic strengths and put forth a basket of integrated ideas which helped us win the mandate. It is an exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to further strengthen the brand's engagement and create a strong consumer base for them on the digital platforms" said, Sidharth Singh, Co-founder, CupShup.

Commenting on the partnership, Hardik Goyal, Vice President, Treebo Hotels said, "The ideas presented by team CupShup were fresh and in line with the brand positioning that we have envisioned for the post COVID world. We hope that the CupShup team will be able to deliver and build upon the ideas presented. We will also be open to exploring integrated marketing campaigns with CupShup in the future and hope to leverage their expertise as a full-service agency."  

