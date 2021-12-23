CupShup promotes Sourav Kumar to Co-Founder

CupShup, a full-service agency, has promoted Sourav Kumar to the position of Co-founder. Prior to this, Sourav served as the Growth Head for 3.5 years.

“Sourav Kumar joined CupShup in 2018 and was CupShup’s 7th employee then. Joining as City Manager for Delhi NCR region, Kumar rose through the ranks strengthening operations, client servicing and account management., the agency said.

In his new role, Kumar will be accountable for the overall growth of CupShup. Right from strategizing sales, profitability, partnership, client relationship, retention programming, planning expansion strategy, and process building.

Talking about the new role, Sourav Kumar, said, “I am excited and proud to take on the mandate of a co-founder at CupShup. I am thankful for Sidharth’s trust in my abilities and vision. CupShup has played a key role in my career graph, and I look forward to adding more to their growth as a company.”

Commenting on the new appointment, Sidharth Singh, Co-Founder, Cupshup said, “We are delighted to have Sourav in this new role. He has earned every bit of it. The energy and passion was palpable even at the first meeting and Sourav has not just maintained but at times bettered it with time. His vast experience of working across different ecosystems and his agency acumen will bring in better efficiency and add to the creative talent we have in the team.”

