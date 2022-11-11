Why Century Plyboards brought up Alzheimer’s during the festive season

Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder at Sociowash, shares the insight behind the campaign and how the brand wanted the cause to be the highlight

Century Plyboards India launched a campaign during the festive season on creating awareness about Alzheimer’s. We spoke to Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder at Sociowash, said when the brand came up to them with an initial brief, they wanted the issue to be the focus and not the brand.

Speaking on the concept, Bagai said, “Every year Century Plyboards does a campaign – Centuryheroes. This year they picked up the issue of Alzheimer’s. Even though the campaign was timed around the festive season, it was meant to be only on the cause. The initial brief was to create a conversation around Alzheimer’s with the brand being the second and the issue as the primary theme.”

The company launched the campaign at a time when most campaigns were around family and relationships or being purpose-driven. “While the sales bit is separate, the core objective was to do something good for the audiences. It is a great opportunity during the festive season, a time when you are closer to your family. This opportunity of talking about a serious issue and still bring your family together adds to the touch of the campaign,” Bagai said.

Despite being over three-and-a-half minute long, the film attempts to keep the viewer hooked to the conversation. The campaign has received 2.6 million views on YouTube with one of the users commenting, “Whoever worked on this overall campaign knows the craft of emotional journey. the major striking point is where this ad ends and after clicking on Learn More (Google Ads) option the first photo of the landing page. It strikes hard.”

Producing the campaign with a cost under Rs 5 lakh, the campaign went live on print and social media too.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)