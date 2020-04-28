The new CupShup: Combining the power of online with offline experiences

The pioneers in OOH Cup branding in India - CupShup - has made its mark for having an innovative approach to branding with paper cups. They have worked with prominent clients like Hotstar to promote the show ‘The Office’, apart from others like WRONG, Google, Swiggy and Ola.

Sharing with us the growth that they have achieved over the past 5 years was Sanil Jain, Co-founder, CupShup.

New ideas are brewing

Sanil Jain, Co-founder, CupShup, sharing with exchange4media about the ideation of the new business offerings said: “Brands looking not just for exposure and experience but also conversions — we made that our single motive. That is what we want to bring to the table, an agency that can drive a brand’s journey by building its identity, creating exposure and experiences. What’s more is giving it the extra push through various digital marketing arenas, especially through our own digital ad platform focused on our network of 2 million+ working professionals.”

“Rebranding and repositioning ourselves to this new identity, we are here to show the world out there that we are not just a cup branding agency, we are innovators in advertising and marketing. Our USP is the fact that we have the largest network of working professionals and it is a growing one,” Jain added.

What does the new look symbolise?

According to Jain, the way forward is the integration of offline and online worlds. “Why not, the world is ever-changing and it is always a ‘now or never’ scenario in the industry. While in the last 5 years we have established ourselves while pushing our core capabilities to the maximum. Cup branding, as unique and disruptive it is, we believe the way forward is the integration of offline and online worlds. A task that is easier said than done, our mission is that. We are outliers and what has driven us all these years is the idea. One idea that sprung our way through the advertising world. Our work so far stands testimonial to it.”

Gaining Consumer Attraction

“Consumers today make decisions in split seconds. The only way to influence that decision is to give them the best brand experience there is. Our creative and activations division has made its single most mission to do the same. Build a brand’s journey with innovative and interactive activation mechanisms that help the target audience not just experience but also initiate a conversation driving their customer journey,” Jain explained.



Jain signed off saying, “This is the new CupShup, an agency that combines the power of online with offline experiences. We are constantly brewing ideas, exposure, experiences, and conversations; that’s who we are at CupShup - an outlier who drinks a cup and breaks the clutter. It began with a cup and we take it beyond it.”



With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this new business venture will help brands communicate their messaging digitally. It will also help the agency retain their clients and attract new brands as well.