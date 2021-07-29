Cashfree appoints Vikas Guru as Chief Financial Officer

A digital payment and banking technology company, Cashfree, has appointed Vikas Guru as the Chief Financial Officer, to fuel the next phase of its growth. Vikas will bring in a new level of insight, requisite experience, and strategy to drive the change and build an agile finance function at Cashfree. He will oversee operations, reporting, governance, investor relationships and Management Information System. He will also play an active business partnering role within the leadership team to ensure both top and bottom-line targets are met and continuously exceeded.

Vikas brings over two decades of experience across sectors such as financial services, retail, banking, and real estate. In a decade-long stint at FINO PayTech Limited, Vikas with his strong finance and consulting background, strategic planning and result-oriented approach led the organisation to achieve scale and profitability facilitating organic growth capital and inorganic expansions. Vikas was featured in the CFONEXT100 as a financial controller.

Commenting on the appointment, Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree said, “As Cashfree embarks on the next phase of growth, we are seeking out accomplished professionals who share our values and work ethics. We are pleased to welcome Vikas Guru, at a critical juncture of the Cashfree journey. Vikas brings with him extensive experience in conceptualizing and implementing financial processes which is essential for an aggressively growing company like Cashfree. He has led teams across diverse industries and spearheaded finance operations in growth-centric organisations. We are confident that Vikas’s in-depth knowledge of financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development will be invaluable as we continue on our journey to becoming one of the largest players, globally.”

Vikas Guru, Chief Financial Officer, Cashfree said, “This is an exciting time for Cashfree, and I am happy to join a team of extremely talented people fueling India’s next big story in banking technology and digital payments. With innovation at its core, Cashfree is one of the fastest growing fintechs in the country and I am sure that we will continue to create products and services which will benefit the entire ecosystem. I am looking forward to work with the team here in executing its strategic growth plans in India as well as in international markets. Together, we remain optimistic to capture the next wave of growth in the Cashfree journey.”

Cashfree is among the leading payment service providers in India and processes transactions worth USD 20 billion annually. With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree today leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with Cashfree Payouts. Recently, India’s largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree underscoring the company’s role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree works closely with all leading banks to build the core payments and banking infrastructure that powers the company’s products and is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree’s products are used in eight other foreign countries like the USA, Canada, and the UAE.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)