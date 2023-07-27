Pocket FM elevates Anurag Sharma to Chief Financial Officer
He was previously Vice President - Finance
Pocket FM has appointed Anurag Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was previously Vice President – Finance.
In his new role, he will assume overall responsibility for Pocket FM's financial operations, playing a crucial role in shaping the company's financial strategy and driving its execution. He will work closely with the executive team to identify growth opportunities, optimise resource allocation, drive strategic partnerships and enhance profitability, supporting Pocket FM's global expansions.
Speaking about Anurag’s elevation, Rohan Nayak, CEO & Cofounder, Pocket FM said, “Anurag has played a pivotal role in propelling our growth journey and driving our successful global expansion. Through his strategic acumen, we have forged key partnerships that have significantly expanded our content diversity and business efficiencies. He has exhibited exceptional financial leadership, led our successful fundraising efforts and ensured a strong trajectory for the company's profitable and sustainable growth. We are confident that his strategic vision will continue to propel Pocket FM's growth trajectory.”
“This further reflects our commitment to fostering internal talent, providing opportunities for growth and development within the organization," added Nayak.
While expressing his excitement about his new role, Anurag Sharma, CFO, Pocket FM said, “We have made remarkable progress over the past couple of years and driven exponential growth. As we are on our path to profitability, we will continue to forge new paths and harness the power of audio entertainment to captivate audiences around the globe. With this new role, I will continue to build a robust financial foundation, drive growth, and create immense value for our stakeholders. I am bullish about Pocket FM’s potential in the global landscape and will continue to contribute to strengthening our mission to revolutionize audio entertainment.”
Sujith Kumar (Nair) joins Swiggy as Lead-Brand Partnerships
Prior to this, he was the Assistant General Manager at Paytm Insider
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Sujith Kumar (Nair) has joined Swiggy as Lead-Brand Partnerships. He will be spearheading brand partnerships and sponsorships with Swiggy SteppinOut. He made the announcement via a LinkedIn post.
“Joining the Swiggy Family! Thrilled to announce that I'm embarking on a new adventure with Swiggy SteppinOut spearheading brand partnerships and sponsorships”, he said in his LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, he was the Assistant General Manager at Paytm Insider for over 1.5 years.
Sujith is a passionate professional with extensive Sales, Marketing, Creative, Content & Brand Activation experience. Previously, he has worked with Times Network, Sony Music Entertainment, ESPN, NDTV and Radio Mirchi.
dentsu X India appoints Jose Leon as CEO
Prior to this, Leon was Managing Director at Publicis Groupe for over five years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
dentsu X has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.
He will be based out of dentsu’s Gurugram office.
Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Dentsu, as a network, is driven by forward-thinking tech-enabled practices. Our belief in offering disruptive, cutting-edge solutions keeps us ahead in the ecosystem. We take immense pride in bringing extraordinary talents on board for this journey. Jose is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for dentsu X’s vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead. A warm welcome to our dentsu network, Jose, and best wishes for the journey ahead.”
Jose Leon added, “Our purpose at dentsu X is “Experience beyond Exposure”. This is fundamentally rooted in the fact that brands can remain hyper-relevant by building valuable and strong experiences for their consumers, beyond simple media exposure, which can only be built by understanding people’s innermost motivations, beyond their digital behaviour. The “Why” beyond “What” – to earn their attention and drive action. We at denstu X integrate content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights to craft these experiences that are truly focused on full-funnel marketing solutions.”
Armed with an experience of 26 years, Jose has excelled in accelerating growth and building revenues for brands across industries.
Prior to joining dentsu X, he held the position of Managing Director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology giants like Adobe.
Rahul Welde joins Pantheon International as Non-Executive Director
Welde has over 30 years of experience in the global fast-moving consumer goods sector.
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Rahul Welde has joined Pantheon International PIc (PIP), a private equity company, as its Non-Executive Director. Welde made the announcement on LinkedIn. “Privileged to join the board of Pantheon International Plc (PIP), an FTSE 250 company as a Non-Executive Director”, his LinkedIn post read."
“A unique private equity company that boasts of a diversified portfolio of private companies, outperforming the FTSE All-Share and MSCI World Indices since its inception in 1987. PIP is an integral part of Pantheon, one of the world’s foremost private equity investors with assets under management of over $90 Billion”, the post further read.
Welde is also the Non-Executive Director of Entain Pl and Parentinc Pte (Singapore).
Welde is a seasoned marketing professional who brings over 30 years of experience in the global fast-moving consumer goods sector. He spent almost 31 years in leadership roles at Unilever where he led digital strategy and execution for the Unilever brands. His global experience includes working closely with India, China and USA, as well as having held regional roles for Asia Pacific.
Kingshuk Mitra named Ad Sales Head at Disney Star
Mitra will be reporting to the Head of Network, Ajit Varghese, as per reports
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Kingshuk Mitra has been appointed as the Ad Sales Head at Disney Star.
Mitra will be reporting to the Head of Network, Ajit Varghese, as per reports.
He takes the place of Ambarish Bandyopadhyay who left the company in March.
He was COO-APAC at Essence and was with GroupM for over 16 years. Mitra was also briefly with Madison World and prior to that with Emami.
CreditAccess Grameen elevates Ganesh Narayanan to CEO
CA Grameen’s current Managing Director & CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar will continue to lead as the Managing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 2:53 PM | 3 min read
CreditAccess Grameen Limited announced that its Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Business Officer, Mr. Ganesh Narayanan will be transitioning as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st August 2023 for a period of five years subject to the shareholders’ approval. CA Grameen’s current Managing Director & CEO Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar will continue to lead as the Managing Director.
CA Grameen has empowered millions of women from the grassroots since its inception in 1999 and has played an instrumental role in advancing the financial inclusion agenda through its affordable products and services. Now, as the Company looks to further expand its scale and foray into non-microfinance products, Ganesh is well-positioned to assume leadership and navigate the Company into the next phase of growth.
Ganesh comes with a rich experience of 25 years spanning strategic planning and spearheading several key businesses in his leadership roles with ICICI Bank Ltd, Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd (now SMFG India Credit) and Yes Bank Ltd. He has extensive experience in Rural & Agriculture Banking, Microfinance and Financial Institutions space. He has been associated with CA Grameen since January 2020, managing organisational responsibilities across Microfinance & Retail Business, Operations, Human Resources, Administration, Government & Public Relations. He holds a Master’s Degree in Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics.
Speaking on the appointment, Ganesh Narayanan, said “I am grateful & delighted to step into the role of CEO at CA Grameen where the quest for community well-being through sincere efforts undertaken has created a large-scale positive impact over the years. I am proud to be the flag bearer of this team who have put in enormous efforts in building CA Grameen as the largest Microfinance Institution in India known for its impeccable culture, standards and transparency. I look forward to supporting the organisation in its vision to be the preferred financial partner of low-income households lacking access to formal credit.”
“Ganesh’s exceptional leadership skills and profound understanding of our vision and values make him the perfect fit to lead CA Grameen into a new era of growth and innovation,” said George Joseph, Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Credit Access Grameen Ltd.
Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director & CEO of Credit Access Grameen Ltd. said “CA Grameen is one of the oldest institutions in the microfinance industry that has created industry-leading benchmarks to date. Ganesh’s extensive experience in the financial inclusion domain and his ability to drive the culture toward the Company’s goal will be invaluable.
Sparsh Ganguli to spearhead Astus Group in India
The London-based global media trading company has announced the launch of its independent office in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 2:28 PM | 2 min read
Astus Group, a global media trading company, is delighted to announce the official launch of its independent office in India. It will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli, who joins as India Head. Sparsh has over 25 years’ experience working for agencies and media houses including Star, Sony, BAG Films, and has been instrumental in creating the partnerships required for launch. His expertise in the Indian advertising ecosystem and launching media trading companies in India will help Astus in creating the value for clients and media owners.
Originally founded in London in 2003, alongside the Indian office Astus has presence in 20 countries with over 300 clients and trades over US$400m annually. Astus works with advertisers to enhance their media budget using their products or services. Astus work across FMCG, Airlines, Automotive, Telecoms, Tourism, Food & Beverage, Hotels, Events/ Hospitality, Electronic Goods, Entertainment, Education and Charities. This is done in full collaboration with Clients’ agencies to ensure they get the media they want and the value Astus creates is implemented alongside the client’s communication strategy to enhance the overall value delivered back against the brief.
Speaking on the development, Astus’ Joint Chairmen and founding members Frances Dickens (who was recently awarded the OBE on the King’s Birthday Honours List for Services to Media Trading) and Paul Jackson, said, “We are fully committed to India as a market where we can help deliver incremental value for advertiser, agencies and media owners alike, ensuring that all parties get what they want as part of the process. We look forward to deepening our existing relationships and growing many more new ones over the coming years.”
Sparsh Ganguli, India Head, Astus Media, added, “Astus solves a real problem for clients who had to previously compromise on media to offset redundant or slow-moving products. In my experience working with clients and media houses in India, Astus business model can create synergies to enhance the efficiency of each media plan and add value to both parties.”
Sparsh’s appointment comes with immediate effect and will directly report to the founding members. He will be based in Mumbai.
Neha Sharma Katyal joins Disney+ Hotstar as Director of Agency Sales
This is her second stint with the network
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Neha Sharma Katyal has joined Disney+ Hotstar as Director of Agency Sales.
This is her second stint with the OTT platform.
Katyal joins from Spotify where she was Director of Sales.
She was with Twitter earlier for 4 years.
Katyal moved out of Disney Star in 2018 when she was Director-Star Sports.
