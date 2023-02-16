FCB Group India appoints Amita Karia as Chief Financial Officer
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover
FCB Group India has announced the appointment of Amita Karia as the new Chief Financial Officer. She takes charge from the group’s current Chief Financial Officer, C Suresh, who will retire in April 2023 after completing a glorious 29 years with the company.
Karia has spent 25 years with the Tata Group; her last stint was with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). After completing her CA with PWC, Amita joined Tata Interactive Systems, the first entrepreneurial venture of the Tata Group, which was committed to creating high-end learning solutions for a whole range of clients, from universities to corporates. She was part of the founding team of Tata ClassEdge, a digital content company for K-12 schools in India. Through her 20-odd years in Tata Interactive Systems, Amita has done multifaceted roles that cut across Finance, Legal, Compliance and more. She then spent 5 years in JLR, also a unique experience, bringing together luxury and the complexity of high-end cars.
Speaking on the appointment, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, states, "Finance is the cornerstone of any business and Suresh has been an invaluable partner. His unwavering dedication to our business and sharp financial acumen has been integral to our success. Under his financial leadership, we have emerged stronger than ever, with a wealth of capabilities and strategic partnerships that position us for continued growth. Suresh is handing over a solid balance sheet to Amita, and I am excited to have Amita join our executive leadership at FCB Group India. Amita has seen everything from creative content to cars and services to manufacturing. With her diverse experience and keen understanding of business, I am confident that she will be a true strategic partner and continue to drive FCB’s growth agenda.”
“Our India market is a critical and fast-growing part of our FCB network, and I believe that Amita’s experience and leadership as Chief Financial Officer will continue to build in years to come on the strong foundation laid out by Suresh and his team”, adds Mark Jungwirth, Global Chief Financial Officer, FCB
Amita Karia said, “I’ve always been a keen observer of the Advertising industry and have noticed the impact they have on our society and communities. Storytelling, the creative process that churns out intriguing and impressive stories and the idea of making emotional connections with the consumer fascinates me, and I am thrilled to now be a part of the process.”
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as CMO
Dhamdhere was previously the head of marketing operations at Nexus Malls
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:57 PM | 1 min read
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as Chief Marketing Officer effective from 10th January 2023.
Rahul, who has been working as Head of Marketing Operations at Nexus Malls for over the last five years, brings to the board his two decades of experience. He is a specialist in the development and management of brands and has led the rebranding of several national brands including the rebranding of the Piramal Group and Nexus Malls.
“We are pleased that Rahul Dhamdhere has accepted the position of Chief Marketing Officer at KidZania India. He has a broad and quite unique experience in Branding, Marketing & Communications which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” says Mahendra Gambhir, Director of KidZania India.
While expressing his gratitude, Rahul mentioned, “It is an incredible privilege to join KidZania India as CMO and I look forward to bringing my industry experience for the company to grow at an even better and faster speed and add more value in the long run.”
Being an expert in building strong relations with media, industry & end consumers, Rahul is highly adept at leading large teams across cities and geographies. He has hands-on experience across all phases of business. At KidZania India, Rahul will lead Strategic Industry Partnerships and Alliances, Group Sales and the Marketing departments.
Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President
In his new role, Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:53 PM | 2 min read
Senior media professional Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined Content Advisory Group (CAG) as President. Content Advisory Group is India’s fastest growing advisory, strategy and content curation company.
In his new role, Bhaskar Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies. The founders of Content Advisory Group will work closely and align themselves with the vision and direction given by Dr. Bhaskar Das in their existing capacities, read a release.
“Dr. Bhaskar Das is one of India’s best known media professional with vast experiences across platforms. He was the President and Member of the Board of Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), Group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Executive President, DB Corp and Group President and Chief Strategy Officer at Republic TV,” the release read further.
CAG is based in New Delhi with significant operations in Mumbai. The company is founded by professionals from the news television industry. The founding partners are Samir Ahluwalia, Arpan Banerjee and Shailendra Singh.
Speaking on his new role as President of Content Advisory Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das said, “I am delighted to join Content Advisory Group which has been doing distinctive work as not just content creators, but working as partners with their clients by offering content advisory services. CAG as a company is relevant as brand storytelling is a narrative that combines facts and emotions that a brand engenders. In addition to giving consumers rational and emotional reasons for buying a product or service, businesses need to share the story behind their brand, the purpose of its existence, and why the same is relevant in consumers’ life need to be consistently communicated in a media agnostic way. This is all the more critical as all brands and services operate in an environment of sameness.”
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles, government bodies, industry associations and reputed media groups in India and abroad.
Cheil India appoints Srijib Mallik as head of Samsung business
His last stint was with TBWA
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Srijib Mallik as the head of Samsung Business. As a member of the Cheil leadership team, Srijib will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India. Srijib will be responsible for managing the Samsung Business and foster deeper engagement with them across functions by drawing on his past experience.
With a career spanning more than two decades in the advertising and marketing industry, Srijib’ s expertise includes financial analysis, 360-degree campaign implementation, and cross-geographic campaign deployment having worked across India and international markets like Singapore APAC, and the UK. His passion lies in delivering surprising work across touchpoints that enhance marketing metrics.
Prior to joining Cheil India, Srijib steered leadership roles across a wide swathe of agencies. His last stint was with TBWA where he was the Executive Director & MD of NU. Srijib also held positions at Publicis, Venture Land & Creative Land Asia, Bates, Wieden & Kennedy, and JWT. He has worked on brands like Pepsi, Nokia, HP, GM, Nissan, Phillips, Pizza Hut, etc.
Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India said, “Samsung is one of our largest and most prestigious businesses in India. We believe, that Srijib possesses the required skills to help Cheil produce top-class work.”
Srijib Mallik added, “I am excited to join Cheil and lead such a large and important mandate. The sheer expanse of Samsung’s product footprint combined with Cheil’s Business Connected Agency Model that combines all functions of marketing services to deliver value is something that I am really looking forward to.”
AI creator company Animeta appoints Devdatta Potnis as CEO
Potnis was recently Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
AI-powered tech creator company Animeta has appointed Devdatta Potnis as the Chief Executive Officer.
This key appointment follows the recent launch of the AI-powered self-service creator tech platform, aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.
As the CEO, Dev will be responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team for Animeta. The company has already begun its operations and will soon announce its creator partners' roster.
“Animeta is a forward-thinking organization in the truly democratized creator economy, and I am grateful to have received the opportunity to be its chief architect”, said Dev about his appointment. “We intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetization, increase their community in regional & international markets, maximize their brand campaigns and empower them for social commerce; all through our AI-powered creator tech platform,” he further added while detailing his role.
Dev has 15 years of experience across different areas within the media content business. Most recently, he was the Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya.
Welcoming Devdatta, Anish Mehta, Founder, Animeta said, “Dev has the ability to build a scalable business, address an individual creator’s needs & manage investor relationships with equal passion & commitment. So, he is the right person to spearhead Animeta on its growth path. I’m very happy to have him on board. He has also managed to put together a stellar team which we will be announcing soon.”
Abhay Ojha to be appointed ZMCL’s CEO
The company has informed BSE that they have considered Ojha’s candidature and advised the management to file necessary application with the MIB for obtaining prior approval in this regard
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
ZEE Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) is in the process to appoint Abhay Ojha as the Chief Executive Officer.
“We wish to inform you that, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. February 14, 2023, considered the candidature of Mr. Abhay Ojha, for appointment as Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’) and Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP’) of the Company and advised the management to file the necessary application with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ('Ministry') for obtaining the prior approval of the Ministry, as required under the Up-linking Guidelines,” the company said in a BSE filing.
In November last year, Ojha was appointed the Chief Business Officer for all linear channels, excluding Zee Business and WION.
Ojha joined ZMCL in February 2022 where he was appointed the P&L Head for Cluster 3. Prior to this, he was the CEO at Changa. He has also held leadership roles at HUL and Star.
Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Alok Rungta as Head-Business Transformation
Rungta will also take over as the Chief Financial Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has announced the addition to its senior leadership team by appointing Alok Rungta as Head of Business Transformation & Chief Financial Officer. This announcement comes with the backdrop of its Managing Director & CEO – Bruce de Broize earlier announcing his focus on driving profitable growth in the Indian market.
Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said, “I am delighted to welcome Alok Rungta as Head Business Transformation & Chief Financial Officer. His strong background within the insurance sector will help drive forward strategic plans and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and employees. With his extensive and rich global experience, we are confident that Alok will strengthen our position of becoming a leading, life insurance company and a lifetime partner to our stakeholders.”
Alok Rungta, Head Business Transformation & Chief Financial Officer said, “I am grateful and humbled by the trust bestowed on me with this new role. With these changing times, leading the business transformation and finance vertical will allow me to manage and identify areas of growth within and implement processes to accelerate performance. The role of Finance has become even more strategic, and I look forward to working closely with the entire team at Future Generali India Life Insurance. The life insurance industry in India is at a strategic juncture and brimming with growth opportunities, and I look forward to contributing towards its journey of expansion and profitability.”
Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine moves on
Nicola Mendelsohn to be the new head of global business group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 9:13 AM | 1 min read
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine has moved on after a 13-year stint.
This is expected to shake up the ad leadership at the tech company.
Nicola Mendelsohn will now be the head of global business group, Meta has said.
Levine will stay with Meta until the summer, the company said.
COO Javier Olivan said in the statement, “From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day.”
In a social media post, Levine said that it was time to start a new chapter.
View this post on Instagram
